Daniel Suarez “would love to have” $50M compatriot and former F1 superstar Sergio Perez racing in NASCAR ahead of Mexico City race

Daniel Suarez welcomed his compatriot and former F1 driver, Sergio Perez, to the world of NASCAR. In a recent interview with SpeedFreaks, the Trackhouse Racing driver stated that he "would love" to have the former Red Bull driver in the Cup Series race in June this year.

NASCAR is all set to enter Mexico for its next race, titled NASCAR Cup Mexico City, on June 15 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Ahead of the inaugural race in the country, Suarez welcomed one of Mexico's stalwarts in racing, Sergio Checo Perez, to try his hands in NASCAR.

The Trackhouse Racing driver sat with SpeedFreaks, where he discussed everything around NASCAR. During his conversation with the media house, the #99 driver was asked about Perez's prospects in terms of his Cup Series appearance.

Speaking about this, the Trackhouse man initially ruled out Perez, stating that the F1 star has something else to focus on. Here's what he said in the interview:

"It's not that easy," Suarez told SpeedFreaks when asked about Checo's chances in NASCAR. "Checo you know, is an amazing racing driver. He has done a lot of great things for Mexico and for Formula 1. With that being said, his focus is not to be racing in different series right now."

Following this, Suarez added:

"For him to come to NASCAR, the reality is a big risk because he had never raced these cars before. He doesn't have experience with these cars, he doesn't have experience with these drivers, we do. So the chances of him running the Top 5, Top 10, are very thin, and that's not good."

Despite that, if Perez, who is worth $50 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), wants to come to NASCAR, Daniel Suarez would welcome him with open arms. Here's what he further asserted:

"But I just think that I would love to have him. You know. I think that will be amazing. But it wouldn't be the best thing for him."

Sergio Perez is currently out of F1 this season after he lost his Red Bull Racing seat at the end of last year. Following a poor season, Red Bull sacked him and signed Liam Lawson to race alongside Max Verstappen.

Daniel Suarez excited ahead of Cup Series race in Mexico

Daniel Suarez was in Mexico, along with fellow NASCAR drivers Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliot, ahead of NASCAR's first race in the North American country in June. During his visit to his home country, the Mexican shared his feelings and stated his excitement.

Suarez said:

"I don’t think many people actually realize how special this is for me because it's not every day that I get to show these guys my home, my culture," Suarez told The Associated Press. “Everyone has an idea — they've been to Cancun or somewhere like that. But to come to Mexico City and to take them to very authentic places and see the city, it's just been amazing to show them what they are going to experience in June.”

Daniel Suarez No.99 speeds through the tri-oval during the final NASCAR Cup Series practice on Saturday, Feb.15,2025 - Source: Imagn

Even though Daniel Suarez lives in the United States now for racing reasons, he is from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The upcoming race will be the first time NASCAR will host an international race since its inception in 1958.

