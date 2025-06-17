Danielle Trotta showers heartfelt praise and hails Daniel Suarez as the perfect 'ambassador’ for NASCAR’s Mexico City weekend

Fox Sports' co-host of the Xfinity Series' NASCAR Race Hub, Danielle Trotta, lavished Daniel Suarez with praise following his emotional win in his home country.

NASCAR returned to Mexico City last weekend with its first Xfinity Series race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in over 17 years. Meanwhile, the Cup Series debut in Mexico City was its first international ponts race since 1958. None were more proud than local favorite Daniel Suárez. The Monterrey native delivered a dramatic come-from-behind Xfinity win after overcoming a qualifying crash and starting 39th in a backup car. He also led a lap during the Cup race but finished outside the top 10.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better ambassador. You won in your home country and I think we were all Daniel Suarez fans this weekend. You made your country proud and we are so proud of you too amigo," Trotta wrote.

With the Xfinity win in Mexico City, Suarez also became only the second foreign-born driver with seven wins across NASCAR’s top three series. He seized the lead with 19 laps remaining and crossed the finish line to a roaring home crowd on Saturday (June 14). The win became a stand-out moment for the sport's boldest international expansion to date.

"Never felt anything like this" - Daniel Suarez on home country win

Daniel Suarez came to the US in the mid-2010s. After competing in the Mexico, Xfinity and Truck Series for over six years, he debuted in the Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 and moved to Trackhouse Racing in 2021.

The 33-year-old became the only Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup race in 2022 when he won the 110-lap race at the road course in Sonoma Raceway. His second win came last season in a photo-finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

After his Xfinity win, Suarez pointed out his dream and shared the credit with his No. 99 team and supporters.

"I left my country 10 years ago to follow my dreams and pursue a career in NASCAR. I have never felt anything like this. It's amazing that this race is actually happening here. This win is not only for me; it's for everyone who has worked on this in Mexico and the United States, and for everyone who believes in it and in me," Daniel Suarez said (via Reuters).

Suárez carried out a bold three-wide pass into Turn 1 after starting the final stage restart from fourth place and capitalized on the chaos that saw frontrunners Connor Zilisch and Ty Gibbs crash out. A late caution forced another restart and Suarez had to a battle with Taylor Gray to keep the lead. Suárez held firm and earned his fourth career Xfinity win and his first of the season.

