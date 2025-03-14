Daredevil Travis Pastrana labels High Limit Racing as “the most extreme thing” he’s ever done 

Motorsports icon Travis Pastrana is no stranger to pushing the limits, but ahead of his latest venture into Sprint Car racing, he has been calling it “the most extreme thing” he’s ever done.

The statement came from a tweet shared by High Limit Racing on X, where Pastrana expressed his admiration for the intensity of Sprint Cars. He is known for his career spanning motocross, rallycross, and NASCAR.

“Maybe the most extreme thing I’ve ever done,” Travis Pastrana was quoted as saying.

Pastrana is set to make his debut laps in a 410 winged Sprint Car this Friday at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This test session is a part of the lead-up to the High Limit Racing season opener.

The car he’ll drive — No. 199 — carries a meaning, it’s the number Pastrana has raced with throughout his career, including his 11 X Games gold medals and six rallycross national titles. The car comes from Ridge & Sons Racing, a team known for running full-time High Limit racer Aaron Reutzel’s No. 87.

Pastrana’s Friday run is strictly a test. He’ll be guided by seasoned racers like Reutzel and three-time Knoxville Nationals champion Kyle Larson, who will mentor him on handling the high-powered machine.

Brian Ridge, co-owner of Ridge & Sons Racing, explained that the goal isn’t immediate competition. He added that the hope is to help Pastrana progress to racing eventually.

"We thought it would be cool to get Travis in a Sprint Car so he can learn how to drive it. Travis was all about getting in it and getting to learn," Ridge told FloRacing.

"It’s more about teaching (him) and that also brings huge exposure to High Limit and our sport," Ridge said. "We want motocross and rallycross, and all the different followers they have, to see Sprint Cars. That’s why we’re doing this,” Ridge added.

YouTube star Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland, wanted to join the test alongside Pastrana. However, his height — around 6-foot-6 — posed a safety challenge with the standard Sprint Car chassis. Ridge mentioned they’re open to creating a custom tall-cage car if Mitchell remains interested.

Travis Pastrana’s content team will also be present, capturing footage for his YouTube channel, Channel 199. This is being done to draw more extreme sports fans to Sprint Car racing, which boasts a power-to-weight ratio exceeding those of Formula 1 cars.

A look back at when Travis Pastrana lost a bet and got his famous mustache

During an interview with four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, Travis Pastrana’s mustache became the unexpected topic of conversation. Even before the questions began, the interviewer was caught off guard, calling it:

"the greatest mustache we have ever seen." (via Sportsrush)

Travis Pastrana shared that the mustache was the result of a lost bet with former F1 driver Valtteri Bottas. In his own words:

"Bottas was here, I lost a bet, so yeah I am running it."

Valtteri Bottas, known for his signature mullet and mustache during his Sauber days, had unknowingly inspired Pastrana to support the look. Meanwhile, Bottas who became a trendsetter with his unique style, once joked that he would be willing to part with his own mustache for a shot at returning to Mercedes in F1.

