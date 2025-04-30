  • home icon
Darrell Waltrip highlights the ‘most interesting part’ of the All-Star Race changes

By Karan Yadav
Modified Apr 30, 2025 03:56 GMT
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall Of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony - Source: Getty
Darrel Waltrip expressed his true feelings on the changes for the All-Star race - Source: Getty

On April 23, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports announced the changes for the upcoming All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with former Cup Series driver Darrell Waltrip reflecting on the matter. The All-Star open race is scheduled on May 18, a week ahead of the AdventHealth 400 on May 11.

The Stock Car Racing Association added 50 laps to the race, along with a new manufacturer showdown, a promoter's caution, modifications to Open Qualifying, and Pit Crew Challenge eligibility for the 2025 season. However, the All-Star Open remained mostly unchanged, even with the new rules.

With the new 50 laps, the main event now features 250 laps, and reflecting upon the same, Darrel Waltrip expressed his excitement.

"I think the most interesting part of the whole story today, for me, is the 50 extra laps," Waltrip said (via Si.com). "The manufacturer showdown is fun, you know, that's just another element we can follow and watch. You ultimately just want to win the All-Star Race. That's what everybody shows up to do."
In addition to the 50 laps, NASCAR introduced the "Promoter's Caution." This can be used before lap 220 only if no natural caution occurs, with Waltrip expressing curiosity about the teams' tire wear strategies.

"I just think the strategy is going to be wildly different because of the tire fall-off, like I said, because the pavement has a year of age on it. And how you play your cards around the Promoter's Caution," Darrell Waltrip added (via Si.com).
The governing body also added a manufacturer showdown to the upcoming All-Star race. This rule states that each manufacturer, Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet, will have the same number of cars in the race. Furthermore, the number of cars depends on the smallest group.

“It took money, and I didn't have any”: When NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip opened up about his early financial struggles in NASCAR

Over a decade ago, in 2012, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell Waltrip was interviewed by Cory McCartney and got candid about his early days of racing. Although he had immense success in his career, his start was not as easy. He had to overcome financial struggles that prevented him from landing a seat in the series.

Waltrip shared his thoughts via Sports Illustrated and said:

“I could wheel a car with anybody, but it took money, and I didn't have any. I had a lot of talent and no money, and that just didn't get you very far back in the day. I struggled, and I did it mostly out of my own pocket with my own cars and my own people to establish myself, to let people see who I was.”

Darrell Waltrip was named among NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023 for his remarkable achievements in his 29-year stint in the series.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
