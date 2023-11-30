David Ragan will reportedly pilot RFK Racing’s third car in 2024 Daytona 500

NASCAR veteran David Ragan has become the first driver to join RFK racing’s new #Stage60 program, the team announced on Wednesday (November 29). He will drive the #60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford in an attempt to qualify for the 66th running of the Daytona 500.

2007 Rookie of the year will aim to make his first NASCAR Cup Series start since the 2022 season where he competed in all four superspeedway races with Rick Ware Racing.

Ragan will attempt to make his 17th start in the 2024 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18. RFK Racing plans to run a third entry in select races in 2024, with additional events and drivers to be announced at a later date.

In a team release, President of RFK Racing, Steve Newmark said:

“The No. 60 car represents an opportunity for us to honor our past and look forward to the future of RFK Racing. We’re thankful to have partners like BuildSubmarines.com, who, like us, have a mission to grow and be best in class in all endeavors.”

“It’s really exciting to be back in an RFK Ford” – David Ragan

The 37-year-old has competed full-time in NASCAR's top-tier series from 2007 to 2019, including five years with RFK Racing behind the wheel of #6 Ford.

Since retiring from full-time competition at the conclusion of the 2019, the 37-year-old has returned to run the Daytona 500 each year and even secured an eighth-place finish in the 2022 event.

David Ragan is excited to return to RFK Racing where he has spent the best years of his NASCAR career. Expressing his feeling for the opportunity, he said (via team release):

“It’s really exciting to be back in an RFK Ford. I spent some of the best years of my career driving for Mr. Jack [Roush] and the team at RFK. They really gave me my first opportunity in the sport and I have to thank BuildSubmarines.com for helping make this happen. We had a really strong run going in my last year at Roush at the 500, and hopefully, we can go back and finish what we started.”

David Ragan has made 476 NASCAR Cup Series starts with two wins and both came at superspeedway with Daytona 500 in 2011 and Aaron’s 499 at Talladega in 2013. In addition, he also scored 16 top-five, 43 top-10 finishes, and two poles.