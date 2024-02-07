David Starr will pilot MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 car in Xfinity Daytona opener

NASCAR veteran David Starr is set to make his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will compete in the opening race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season for MBM Motorsports, as announced by the team on Wednesday, February 7.

Starr, who last raced in the series, will drive the #66 Chevrolet Camaro in the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The season-opening race will be held on February 17 at 5 pm ET. His ride will be backed by Green Light Performance Products as a primary sponsor.

MBM Motorsports owner Carl Long is happy to have Starr behind the wheel in the season’s opening race. Long said in a statement:

“From December to February, our plans have shifted dramatically. I am proud to combine our partners with the group of partners David has for our program, which is almost a reunion to say. David is a very accomplished driver. I think John Jackson and David are the only other people on the team sharing a late 1960s birthday.”

“We look forward to showing these kids (drivers) the wise old veteran moves on track and bringing us a great finish. Since 2020, we have racked up 2nd and 3rd place finishes, and with the Hendrick Motorsports engine power and ‘Supa’ Starr behind the wheel, we hope to be able to one-up our best finish!” he added.

David Starr spoke about joining MBM Motorsports for Daytona Xfinity race

The 57-year-old driver has been able to record a single top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his last 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

David Starr said Daytona is his favorite race track. Expressing his feelings about returning to the series, Starr said:

“Daytona is one of my favorite tracks we race at. The unpredictable style of pack racing makes it fun and knowing that if we are in the mix at the end we have a shot to win. I want to thank Carl, MBM Motorsports, and their partners, along with my partners for joining us in Daytona.”

David Starr has made 243 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he has managed to score three top-10 finishes. He also earned four wins and 117 top-10 finishes in the 317 starts in the Truck Series.

Catch David Starr in action at the Daytona International Speedway on February 17.