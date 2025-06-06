Days after defeating Kevin Harvick, his son Keelan reveals the ‘ultimate’ lesson he learnt

Kevin Harvick was up against his son Keelan for the first time last Saturday at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California. In a battle between the Harvicks, the younger one prevailed in the end, bagging his first-ever CARS Tour victory.

The father-son duo appeared in the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast, where the latter let slip that one lesson his father had taught him post-race: winning is not just about being fast; strategy, precision, and understanding of the car and the track matter the most.

On that note, Harvick asked his son (2:12),

“What was the ultimate story? What was the lesson that we learned, we talked about it after the race?”

“You must finish,” Keelan replied.

It all makes sense coming from the former NASCAR Cup Series champion. To be the winner, one must stay out of trouble and take their car to the start-finish line. Being fast doesn’t help if gets wrecked early on.

Keelan started the race, named the Mission Bank 250, from the pole. However, he lost the lead to his father early during the 150-lap event. Harvick won the first stage, holding off Sean Woodside by 1.627 seconds. Keelan didn’t even make the top five.

At that moment, several fans thought that experience would win, but the budding speedster did not lose hope. In the second half of the race, the 12-year-old boy regained his momentum, earning spots methodically and charging for the win. Meanwhile, Harvick finished 13th after getting involved in a late-race crash.

Kevin Harvick praises Corey Heim; thinks he is going to be a future Cup Series winner

Kevin Harvick thinks that Corey Heim, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, is poised for stardom in the Cup Series as well. His talent earned him a development deal with 23XI Racing, a race team jointly owned by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and former NBA legend Michael Jordan.

According to Harvick, once Heim gets paired with the right crew chief and starts getting more races under his belt, winning would not be that difficult for the 22-year-old. Detailing more on the same, he said (on his Happy Hour Podcast, quoted by The Mirror US),

“I think once we get three to five years down the road, we'll be talking about Corey Heim winning Cup races once they get the right crew chief and team around him and he gets that 100 races under his belt.”

"He already has done better than most guys that step into the car in a short amount of time, but again, that's not a fair judgment of how he's going to do because until you're in this grind every single week-and have to deal with the sponsors and the media and the criticism at a level that you've never experienced before in Trucks and Xfinity - we don't know,” Kevin Harvick added.

Corey Heim has won four races already and is eyeing his fifth victory of the season. He is all set for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics at Michigan International Speedway. Scheduled for June 7, the 125-lap race will be televised on FOX, 12 pm ET onwards, with live radio updates on NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

