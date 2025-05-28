Days after heartbreaking ‘Double’ crash, Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn reflects on his heroic attempt

Kyle Larson's wife, Katelyn Sweet, shared a few pictures on Instagram and also shared her take on the driver's recent Double attempt. The Hendrick Motorsports star made his second consecutive attempt at the storied “Double”, racing in both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Ad

The challenge taken up by Kyle Larson is considered one of the most gruelling feats in motorsports, with Tony Stewart (the IndyCar and NASCAR legend) being the only one to complete all laps of the feat.

Weather delays had pushed the start of the Indy 500 back by about 50 minutes. Larson started in the mid-pack but crashed out on Lap 92, ending his race before the halfway point and finishing in 24th place. Larson arrived in Charlotte in time to start the race but hit the wall on Lap 40, damaging his car. He later spun through the infield grass and got collected in a multi-car wreck on Lap 246.

Ad

Trending

Katelyn Larson shared pictures of her with her family and captioned the Instagram post acknowledging the heartbreaking result of the Memorial Day Double. She wrote:

"Not the outcome we were hoping for. Emotionally draining. But we did it as a family, and I couldn’t be more thankful. ❤️🐞 #H1100 #double."

Ad

Katelyn and Kyle first met at a race near Larson’s hometown of Elk Grove, California and began dating soon after. Katelyn is the sister of professional driver Brad Sweet, and growing up in Grass Valley makes her deeply connected to motorsports.

The couple welcomed their first child, Owen in December 2014 prior to their engagement and marriage. The HMS star proposed to Katelyn on Owen’s third birthday, and they got married in 2018. Since then, they have welcomed daughter Audrey and son Cooper.

Ad

Kevin Harvick drops message on how Kyle Larson’s Double attempt impacted his ‘confidence’

Kevin Harvick, former NASCAR Cup Series champion, offered a candid assessment of Kyle Larson’s 2025 attempt at the Memorial Day “Double”. On his "Happy Hour" podcast, Harvick suggested that Larson’s crash in the Indy 500 and the subsequent pressure to prove himself in the NASCAR race negatively impacted his confidence and performance.

Ad

Harvick noted that Larson seemed determined to rebound from his Indy disappointment, but in doing so, he pushed too hard in the Coca-Cola 600, resulting in mistakes and another crash.

"I think he [Kyle Larson] came back to the 600 wanting to just absolutely smash them," Kevin Harvick said. "He stepped over the limit a couple times and got himself in trouble, just wanting to rebound and show everybody from the Indy 500 scenario that he was the man. He's still the man. But even the guys like Kyle Larson can be affected by that confidence piece that goes with the driving, and how you think the process that you go through."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Harvick went on to say that while Larson’s effort was admirable and great for racing, he believes the 2021 Cup Series champion should now focus solely on his NASCAR commitments

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.