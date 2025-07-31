Days after horrifying dirt car wreck, Stewart Friesen endures a major setback in his Truck DQ fight

With only two races to go until the 2025 playoffs kick off, things do not seem to be going well for Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen. Laid up in a local hospital with pelvic and leg fractures, the 42-year-old speedster got disqualified from Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSPORT 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park for failing a post-race inspection.

The slump started with Friesen crashing during Monday night’s Super DIRTcar Series King of the North event at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada. Although the injuries he suffered were severe, the driver escaped any major impact on his head, neck, or spine.

To add to his misery, Friesen’s DQ from the Truck Series event at IRP was upheld by the appeals panel, who stated clearly that Stewart Friesen and the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing team violated Rule 14.17.3.2.1.2.A. Detailing the matter, Bob Pockrass of FOX wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter),

“The panel agrees that the team violated Rule 14.17.3.2.1.2.A. There was a part failure that is not known if it was intentional or unintentional, resulting in failure of front ride height.”

Friesen’s third-place finish was docked, and he was placed 35th, in last. He initially finished Stage 2 in P2, but due to his latest fiasco, the Canadian will not receive any credit for it. As of today, Friesen sits 13th in the driver standings with three top-fives, six top-10s, and 397 points to his name.

Stewart Friesen’s wife Jessica shares an update on her husband’s health

Stewart Friesen’s wife, Jessica Friesen, dropped an update on her husband’s condition after the nerve-chilling, airborne crash at Autodrome Drummond. Despite being in tremendous pain, Friesen is now stable and out of danger.

Jessica wrote on X that Friesen will be transferred to a hospital in New York tomorrow, where he will undergo multiple surgeries in the days to come. Needless to say, prayers and wishes have started flowing in already.

“We want to thank everyone here at the hospital in trois-rivieres, Quebec, for the outstanding care, and several members of the racing community who have helped facilitate getting Stewart closer to home,” Jessica said through her statement. “The outpouring of support from all of our raging family has been overwhelming, in the best way.”

Stewart Friesen has been racing trucks consistently since 2016 and running full-time since 2018. He owns four career NASCAR victories, including his most event triumph at Michigan International Speedway that locked him into the playoffs. But given his condition, Friesen won’t return behind the wheel of his Halmar Friesen Racing truck for the remainder of the season.

