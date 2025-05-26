Days after Kyle Busch’s new contract, Richard Childress comes clean on where things crumbled for the champion after a dominant beginning

Kyle Busch inked a contract extension with Richard Childress Racing a few days ago and ended speculations about his future. The two-time Cup Series champion had an agreement through 2025, but according to the new deal, Busch will pilot the #8 RCR Chevy until the end of the 2026 season.

Ad

The Nevada native had a powerful start with the North Carolina-based outfit in the 2023 season. He clinched three wins at the Auto Club Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway, wrapping his maiden season with the team ranked 14th.

However, he couldn't replicate his dominance the following season and has yet to claim his first win since the WWT race. That being said, Richard Childress spoke about where things went south for the #8 team after the first year, as he spoke during the pre-Coca-Cola 600 race media availability.

Ad

Trending

"First year we won three races right out of the bat. We've changed a little in our engineering and I think that bit us just a little, but he's (Kyle Busch) right, we got to get the car to the field that he wants. These cars are different, and once we get that feel he wants, it's gonna be katie bar the door," Childress said via Bob Pockrass.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Busch entered the Charlotte Motor Speedway race ranked 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Kyle Busch blasts RCR crew on team radio for incorrect setup at Charlotte

Kyle Busch-NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch already had a bad day at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The RCR driver was forced to start the 400-lapper from the rear due to unapproved adjustments to his #8 Chevy. He was joined by Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain and Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones.

Ad

Busch's day went from bad to worse when 'wrong' adjustments made by the #8 crew plagued his run. It's worth mentioning that Busch didn't ask for the changes that interfered with his pursuit of ending his winless streak. As a result, the veteran driver didn't hold back and vented his frustration on the team radio.

“It’s impossible to be tighter, the fu*k it is. … Super tight. You went down on the right front air, that’s the wrong way," Busch said via On3.

Nonetheless, Kyle Busch recovered from the setback as the race at the 1.5-mile facility progressed and surged among the frontrunners to pit from second position on Lap 356. The future NASCAR Hall of Famer salvaged a 15th-place finish while Chastain shocked the field with the Coca-Cola 600 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aneesh Aneesh is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. An ardent sports fan since his early lawn tennis days, he has showcased his keenness in NASCAR, and has already garnered 5 million views at Sportskeeda thanks to his meticulous work.



When it comes to NASCAR, his top picks are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, while in Formula 1, he fervently supports Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. He believes F1 should continue to have more races in courses than in street circuits and feels NASCAR should be more proactive about global promotions to reach F1’s popularity level.



He is very particular about his sourcing for articles, largely relying on the official website of F1 and NASCAR, and relies on understanding different perspectives by browsing through social media and reputed publications for unique story angles.



Even in his spare time, Aneesh is keen to learn more about F1 cars and studies various aspects of them, including its design and engine. He enjoys driving himself and often explores new parts of his city when he can. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.