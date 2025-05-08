Days after NASCAR's big move, Ryan Blaney reveals stance on Homestead-Miami return

Earlier this week, it was announced that NASCAR would be heading back to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for its championship race in 2026, and Ryan Blaney loves the idea. Speaking in a recent interview, Blaney shared his love for the Florida track, as well as his joy at seeing the outpouring of positivity towards the venue on social media since the announcement. The driver also revealed his connection to the Speedway and its place in fans' minds as the location for the season finale.

Speaking on SiriusXM's NASCAR Radio Show, the Team Penske driver was enthusiastic about the sport's decision to go back to the Intermediate track next season.

“I love that we're going back to Miami for championship weekend in '26. I love that racetrack. It seems to have gotten incredibly positive reviews on social media, which is hard to come by nowadays, when you have a majority of positivity, so that’s good. I’m looking forward to that, that’s going to be fantastic.”

The #12 driver also shared the perception regarding the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a venue that has hosted the NASCAR championship race from 2002 to 2019.

“That was always championship weekend. You go down there, it was Ford Championship Weekend, that was what it was always named. Like as a childhood thing, we’d always go to Miami for the last race of the year. So, I love it, I applaud NASCAR for doing it.”

Ryan Blaney's reference to the Ford Championship Weekend has to do with the Ford Motor Company acting as a title sponsor for the finale of the three national series at the Florida venue.

So far this season, the NASCAR Cup Series Champion, who was crowned at the Phoenix Raceway in 2023, has secured four Top five finishes and five Top 10 finishes, putting him in seventh place in the standings and still in the running to be a part of the playoffs this season.

Ryan Blaney names his top three tracks for the shuffle

Ryan Blaney (12) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 20th 2024 - Source: Imagn

NASCAR's return to the Homestead-Miami Speedway next year is the beginning of the rotation of tracks, where every year the Championship Weekend will be held at a different venue. Speaking to this, Ryan Blaney also shared his top three choices for where he'd like to visit each year.

“I think you could rotate it, whether it’s every year or two years, you rotate it between Phoenix, Homestead, and Vegas. I think those three tracks are really race-y, you’re going to have good weather out there.”

“I think if you have a rotation of those three, I feel like it’ll be really really good and keep everyone on their toes.”

This year, Ryan Blaney has finished in 28th, 35th, and 36th place at the Phoenix Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the Homestead-Miami Speedway respectively.

