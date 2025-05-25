Days after the North Wilkesboro drama, Layne Riggs has a message about Corey Heim

Layne Riggs and Corey Heim had a fierce confrontation after the former spun the latter out during the North Wilkesboro Truck Series race. However, coming into Charlotte, the fierceness died down, and Riggs shared a message for Heim, the winner of the Charlotte Truck race.

Corey Heim of Tricon Garage claimed the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday. He crossed the finish line ahead of Ross Chastain and Kaden Honeycutt, whereas Riggs came home in fourth place.

As the race concluded, Riggs shared a message for Heim in the post-race interview. This has come after Heim was able to clinch the victory, a feat he lost because of Riggs at the North Wilkesboro Speedway the previous weekend.

"Congrats to them, after last weekend, things didn't quite work out for him, and hate that it went down. So glad he got to rebound. Hopefully he feels a bit better now and can breathe," Riggs told Frontstretch about Heim. (0:15 onwards)

Following this, Riggs spoke about his race on Friday. Here's what he further added:

"I think tonight we had a solid Top five. I didn't get off at all, every restart was plowing tight, probably on the splitter. Maybe when it got off the splitter. It was pretty good. It was just not enough to be able to run with those guys once I lose track position... And I just couldn't make ground." ( Till 0:48)

In the final lap of the North Wilkesboro Truck Series race, Layne Riggs unintentionally pushed Heim to marvel as he wanted to push for the win. In doing so, the Tricon driver spun on the last lap and ended up in 17th place.

Chandler Smith of Front Row Motorsports won the race, whereas Riggs came home in second place. Once the race concluded, Heim was extremely displeased and went on to confront Riggs, and charged him with a strict warning.

What did Corey Heim say to Layne Riggs after North Wilkesboro Truck race?

Following the conclusion of the NASCAR Truck Series race, the Window World 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Corey Heim charged down at Layne Riggs fiercely. As he confronted Riggs, here's what he reportedly said, as per Dale Earnhardt Jr.:

Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Mobil 1 Toyota, and Layne Riggs, driver of the #34 UNC Charlotte Ford, race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17, 2025 - Source: Getty

“Corey had every right to be mad. Corey came to him and said, ‘You’re driving like a f***ing idiot. You’re driving like an a**hole, and if you don’t change, I’m going to take care of it," Earnhardt Jr. said about Layne Riggs and Corey Heim in Dale Jr. Download podcast.

Despite the spin and fall-out at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Corey Heim is still leading the Truck Series Championship, thanks to his Charlotte victory. He is leading by 100 points over Smith after 11 races. Layne Riggs is in sixth place, 169 points off the top.

