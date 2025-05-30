Days after being put on sale, Rockingham Speedway owner makes NASCAR ambitions known

Dan Lovenheim, the NASCAR track owner, explained to SiriusXM NASCAR radio that after years of investment and effort to restore the Rockingham Speedway from a state of neglect to a NASCAR level of quality, it needs 'bigger' owners. He emphasized the need for a new owner with the right resources and vision to develop the track further for the Cup Series competition.

Rockingham Speedway is the historic North Carolina racetrack known as “The Rock”. It has been put up for sale following a period of major revitalisation as it made a successful return to the NASCAR national series schedule in April 2025. The property had undergone a $12 million refurbishment that included a complete repaving of the main track out of which $10 million in state grants. Dan Lovenheim acquired the venue in 2018 and led the reconstruction.

In an interview with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Lovenheim said:

"Everyone together basically was able to come together and have a pretty high-level race at Rockingham after 20 years. We feel that we've taken it in first gear, so to speak, as far as we can take it and it's time to hand off the baton to bigger and better people that can take it into the next gear for the next phase of its existence."

"Basically feel like a steward of history here. Basically leading this place from weeds growing out of the track to the point where it could have a high-level NASCAR race and really excited for its future as well."

This development came after the venue hosted its first NASCAR Xfinity Series race since 2004 and its first Truck Series event in more than a decade which drew sold-out crowds. The new owner is expected to be selected by July 1, 2025. The listing also notes a three-year agreement in place for the track to host Xfinity and Truck Series events through 2027 and there is a possibility that further improvements could make it ready for regular Cup Series events.

Dale Jr. makes his feelings clear about NASCAR Cup Series racing at Rockingham amid concerns from the fans

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently addressed fan concerns about the Cup Series potentially returning to Rockingham Speedway, especially in light of the track's recent renovations and reclassification as a short track. On his Dale Jr. Download podcast, he acknowledged that the Next Gen Cup car’s aerodynamic requirements don’t align well with Rockingham’s layout.

The legendary driver explained that the track offers little opportunity for drivers to find clean air, which is crucial for the Next Gen car’s performance, and that following another car closely is particularly challenging due to the car’s reliance on airflow to the diffuser.

"The lead car's got a lot of grip but also you need that air going underneath your car to get to the diffuser, so you can't follow another car. How are you gonna do that and go around the racetrack at Rockingham? People's concerns about the Next Gen probably not racing well there are valid," he said during Dale Jr. Download.

Dale Jr. agreed with fans that these factors could result in less competitive and processional racing, similar to what has been seen at other short tracks like Martinsville and Bristol, where recent races featured few lead changes and dominant performances by single drivers.

