Days after the setback, Ryan Blaney sends a message about his unfortunate Talladega race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney recently dropped his take on last Sunday's race. The Jack Link's 500 was held at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2025, and Blaney got involved in an accident, leading to his early exit.
During lap 43 of stage one, Roush Fenway Racing driver Brad Keselowski's #6 Ford Dark Horse Mustang veered into Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1. This contact started a chain reaction on the 2.660-mile track and collected five cars, including the Team Penske #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver.
Blaney's car slid through the track and ended on the infield grass, sustaining heavy damage. His vehicle was towed to the pits with a broken tow link and issues with the brakes. Initially, the Cup Series driver thought he could make it back to the race, but the wreck resulted in his fourth DNF of this season.
Reflecting on the same, the Team Penske driver expressed his views on the Jack Link's 500 and wrote (via X):
"Always a possibility to have an early day at these types of races. Unfortunately, we were one of those teams. Happy for the 2 Team and @team_penske- Ready for @TXMotorSpeedway"
Continuing further, Blaney shared a message for the upcoming Texas Motor Speedway race:
"We just broke too many pieces in the right-rear that took all the damage. The right-rear wheel broke everything, and we couldn't fix it, unfortunately. But I don't really know — man, another DNF. It just sucks. Just when we were kind of getting our momentum, and we didn’t even get to race today. We’ll just move on to Texas."
The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver qualified ninth for the 188-lap race with a best time of 52.83 seconds and a top speed of 181.25 mph. Following his accident, initially, he was awarded the last spot. However, after completing the post-race inspection, NASCAR moved Blaney two spots up to P37 as Joey Logano and Ryan Preece were disqualified.
"Another DNF is no fun": NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney on his fourth DNF in ten starts
After the Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney lost his hope of getting back on track, he jumped out of his car and went for an interview with FOX Sports. He told the broadcasting channel that another DNF was not fun for him, as he wasn't able to finish half of the 188-lap race.
Recalling his major setbacks this season, the Hartford Township, Trumbull County, Ohio, native stated (via FOX on X)
"Just stinks. Another DNF is no fun." [0:48]
"Hopefully, we can get it sorted out and get a little bit of fortune back on our side [...] Move on to Texas. Hopefully, we can have a clean race there and have a shot to win," he added.
Ryan Blaney currently ranks eighth on the Cup Series driver's points table with 276 points. He has secured four top-ten and three top-five finishes, along with one pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in ten starts this season.
