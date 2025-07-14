Days after severe Chicago crash, Cody Ware suffers from the brunt of NASCAR’s Sonoma ruling

Cody Ware's problem doesn't seem to end as the Rick Ware Racing driver had yet another disastrous outing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ware, who was driving the #51 car, faced an underwhelming race at Sonoma after his car's right rear tire came loose, which ultimately ruined his chances.
Ware, who started his race from 36th place, was never in contention for the race win. He finished Stage 1 in 24th place, Stage 2 in 36th place, and faced a tire issue in the final stage, on Lap 95 of 110.
As per reports, the RWR driver lost the right rear tire of his #51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and crawled back to the pit lane. Following this, a caution came out, and as a penalty, Ware had to sit two laps on the pit road.
In the end, Ware finished the race in 34th place, ahead of Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr of HYAK Motorsports. Sharing an update on the incident, here's what renowned NASCAR journalist Steven Taranto wrote on X:
"More problems for Cody Ware: His car had a right rear tire come loose and fall off his car. Caution's out for his tire which rolled away."
Here's the post involving Cody Ware's tire issues at the Challenge Round 3 - Toyota/ Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:
Cody Ware's issue at Sonoma comes right after the RWR driver faced an enormous crash during last week's Chicago Street Race. In doing so, the #51 driver had back-to-back poor races.
Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing claimed the Sonoma victory ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott. Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell wrapped up the Top 5.
Cody Ware's team looks forward to Dover after forgettable Sonoma outing
Cody Ware's NASCAR Cup Series team, Rick Ware Racing, shared an update on the driver's race result at the Sonoma Raceway and set a target for the upcoming race at Dover next week.
Taking to their official X account, here's what RWR wrote:
"🏁 at @RaceSonoma. P34 at the road course. Attention now turns to the @MonsterMile in Dover, DE. #NASCAR"
Here's the post by Rick Ware Racing on X, involving Ware:
Ware is currently in 36th place in the regular season championship with 147 points after 20 races. He is not competing in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge and has yet to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs.
Ware only led two laps, faced five DNFs, and has no wins, Top 5s, or Top 10s to his name. His average start position has been 34.95, and his average finish position has been 29.3. The #51 driver's best finish has come at Atlanta, where he finished 13th.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.