Days after Texas, Michael McDowell explains his decision-making in late-race battle with Joey Logano

Just days after a dramatic late-race battle at Texas Motor Speedway, Michael McDowell opened up about the pivotal moments that led to his crash while contending for the win. Appearing on the Stacking Pennies podcast, the Spire Motorsports driver detailed his strategic decisions and the intense on-track dynamics with Joey Logano and Kyle Larson.

Michael McDowell was on the brink of a breakout performance in Texas. But, a late-race move changed his fortune. The veteran racer revisited the critical decisions that cost him in Corey LaJoie's Stacking Pennies podcast. After qualifying fifth at Texas Motor Speedway, the #71 driver kept himself at the top initially, finishing ninth in Stage 1.

Michael McDowell (71) leads driver Ryan Blaney (12) and Joey Logano (22) in Wurth 400. Source: Imagn

However, McDowell lost positions after a pit road mishap, where a wrench got stuck in the left rear. Despite the setback, he steadily clawed back into the top 20. The turning point came after Jesse Love crashed on Lap 222. The #71 Spire Motorsports team went for a bold two-tire stop, which pushed him from 17th to 2nd with 45 laps remaining.

He restarted beside Hendrick Motorsports #5 Kyle Larson with the Penske duo of Blaney and Logano in the second row. Larson had beaten him on multiple restarts, but McDowell adapted quickly. In the podcast, he broke down how he finally figured out Larson's restart technique:

"He (Larson) beat me a couple times and this last one, I sort of figured out his timing and what he was doing. I won't let out his secrets, but he was doing something unique. And I was like.. you do it again and I got you. And he did." (23:05 onwards)

That strong launch helped Michael McDowell take the lead during the 10th caution of the day, and with 24 laps remaining, he looked poised to deliver Spire Motorsports a stunning win. On the final restart, with 12 laps to go, the veteran defended the lead from the bottom lane to take away Logano's line.

However, Logano on four fresh tires compared to McDowell's two made a bold inside move. McDowell responded with a sweeping block that LaJoie called a 'monster block.'

"I did a lazy arc and pulled to the bottom. Obviously, gave him clean air on the top, which,(in) hindsight, I wish I wouldn't have done that. But the whole point of what I was trying to do is I did not want to be on the outside of (turns) three and four... I went as far as I was willing to go, and it's Joey Logano. He's going to fence me, " McDowell explained. (27:30 onwards)

McDowell lost the lead soon after his failed block, with even Blaney going past him on the next lap.

Michael McDowell reveals the aero misstep that ended his Texas dream: 'I was completely caught off guard'

Michael McDowell before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

With the #71 Delaware Life Chevrolet already on the edge, the situation worsened for Michael McDowell. He got caught in the dirty air off Blaney's #12 car and spun out on Lap 263 while exiting Turn 2, crashing into the wall. The moment was a painful blow, especially given how close he had come to potentially sealing a win.

McDowell explained on the podcast that he didn't expect that:

"At this point I was dissapointed, but not panicked... I just was completely caught off guard. I felt like I was in a normal traffic spot. It wasn't a big deal, but when that 12 slid up, it just took off. That's super bummer because we had such a great shot at winning the race." (29:35 onwards)

McDowell further explained his frustration that once he lost clean air, the car's diffuser stalled out, choking rear downforce and making it nearly impossible to control. In his view, Blaney's movement and the loss of aerodynamic stability caused him to slide. The car, already unstable with worn tires, became a passenger and ultimately finished 26th.

Michael McDowell's 2025 NASCAR season has seen him qualify in the top ten three times without a single top-ten finish. After Texas, he dropped a place to 20th in the Cup standings with 214 points.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

