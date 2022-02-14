Daytona 500 2022: Full race week TV schedule, timings, format and more | NASCAR

The 2022 Daytona 500 Speedweek is finally here. The highly awaited event is expected to kick off this week on Sunday, February 20, at Daytona International Speedway.

The event is going to be unique in terms of rules, and will also mark the official debut race for the Next Gen car. The event has got fans and team bosses alike excited, with Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, expressing his excitement, tweeting:

“We’re one week away from the #Daytona500!! The excitement is real!”

Ahead of the 64th annual Daytona 500, NASCAR has released an official schedule that will follow for the rest of the week.

NASCAR Daytona 500 full race week TV schedule

Tuesday, February 15, 2022:

5:00 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series first practice session. An epic week of racing flags off with this session.

6:00 pm ET: Race Hub

6:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series second practice session

7:30 pm ET: Race Hub: Best of Radioactive Daytona

All events will be shown on FS1

Wednesday, February 16, 2022:

5:00 pm ET: NASCAR Race Hub: Daytona 500 Media Day

7:30 pm ET: Race Hub

8:00 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Pole Qualifying. This will be for single vehicles only. They will be allowed one lap, two rounds.

All events will be shown on FS1

Thursday, February 17, 2022:

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session

5:30 pm ET: NASCAR Raceday (Duel at Daytona)

7:00 pm ET: Duel at Daytona

All events will be shown on FS1

Friday, February 18, 2022:

3:00 pm ET: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying session. This will be for single vehicles only. They will be allowed one lap, two rounds.

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

5:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series third practice session

6:30 pm ET: NASCAR Raceday - NCWTS

7:30 pm ET: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

All events will be shown on FS1

Saturday, February 19, 2022

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series final practice session (FS2)

11:00 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series final practice session (FS1; simulated on FS2)

11:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session. This will be for single vehicles only. They will be allowed one lap, two rounds.

1:00 pm ET: Race Hub: Weekend Edition

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire

4:00 pm ET: NASCAR Raceday-Xfinity

5:00 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series race. It's What's For Dinner. 300.

7:30 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series postrace show

All events will be shown on FS1 unless explicitly mentioned

Sunday, February 20, 2022

11:00 am ET: NASCAR Raceday (FS1)

1:00 pm ET: NASCAR Raceday (Fox)

1:30 pm ET: Fox Deportes En Vivo (Fox Deportes)

2:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 (Fox & Fox Deportes)

New rulebook to apply on 2022 Daytona 500

The 2022 Daytona 500 single-car qualifying is going to be different from earlier. NASCAR has tried something different in this race, where the cars will race for two rounds to ascertain their grid positions.

The 10 fastest cars in the first round will go on to the second round, and the fastest two in the second round will lock out the front row for the Great American Race. For the rest of the cars, their position will be determined by the 160-lap race duels on Thursday.

The race will feature 40 racing cars, however, only 36 guaranteed drivers will hit the field. The other four spots are declared as open cars and are determined in a particular system which will include qualifying race and time trials.

