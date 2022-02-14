Daytona 500 2022 Practice: TV schedule, timings, format and more | NASCAR

The Daytona 500 is among the most recognized events in motorsports all over the world. This year’s event marks the 64th race since its inception. It is scheduled to take place this Sunday at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach. Counting the days for Sunday's event, every fan seems excited about the race.

The Daytona 500 practice sessions will air on all four major television networks, namely NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox. Fox and NBC are the major broadcasters of this year’s event. Apart from the television networks, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) will be broadcasting the race globally on various timelines.

Schedule for the Daytona 500 practice sessions

On FS1 and FS2:

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

5:00 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1

6:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

1:00 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice (re-air), FS2

2:00 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice (re-air), FS2

4:00 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice (re-air), FS1

5:00 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice (re-air), FS1

Friday, February 18, 2022

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, FS1

5:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1

Saturday, February 19, 2022

2 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice (re-air), FS1

3 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

5 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

6:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

Friday, February 18, 2022

5:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

Saturday, February 19, 2022

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series final practice

In addition, the event will be streamed live on various platforms such as Hulu, YouTube, Fubo TV, Direct TV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and FOX Sports Go App.

Daytona 500 safety measures recommended by World Health Organization

Adam Stern @A_S12



️ Sources anticipate between 130,000-150,000 people on site Sunday. .@Daytona is completely sold out for this Sunday’s Daytona 500, including suites and the infield on top of the previously announced grandstand sellout.️ Sources anticipate between 130,000-150,000 people on site Sunday. .@Daytona is completely sold out for this Sunday’s Daytona 500, including suites and the infield on top of the previously announced grandstand sellout.➖️ Sources anticipate between 130,000-150,000 people on site Sunday. https://t.co/tR2S5AyQUh

The event is estimated to have a TV viewership of over 20 million with a live audience of 125,000, making it an action-packed event, especially for youngsters. This year, race organizers have put in place procedures to ensure the safety of live fans as recommended by the World Health Organization. For instance, fans and competitors will be required to wear face masks while at the Daytona International Speedway.

