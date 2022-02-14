Daytona 500 2022 Qualifying: TV Schedule, timings and everything you need to know | NASCAR

The Daytona 500, one of the most prestigious races on the NASCAR calendar, is just a week away from kick-off at Daytona International Speedway. Before that, however, there’s a lot of action that will be taking place throughout the week.

This year, the qualifying system for the Daytona 500 is quite different which follows two stages. The single-car qualifying race will run two rounds on February 16. Cars with top 10 speeds in Round 1 will move into the second round. The fastest two cars in Round 2 will earn a front-row for Sunday’s main event.

The next stage for qualifying on the grid for the remaining cars will be two duels. In single-car runs, cars finishing first, third, fifth, seventh, etc., i.e., in odd positions on Wednesday evening will encompass the field for the Bluegreen Vacation Duel 1. Cars finishing on even numbers will encompass the field for the Bluegreen Vacation Duel 2. The results from these duels will set the starting line-up.

The finishers from Duel 1 will be placed on the inside row in order of their finish. On the other hand, the finishers from Duel 2 will start on the outside row in the same order. 40 drivers will mark their place for the main event, with 36 confirmed entries and 4 open cars.

TV Schedule for the Daytona 500 Qualifying

Wednesday, February 16, 2022:

8:00 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Pole Qualifying. This will be for single vehicles only. They will be allowed one lap, two rounds.

Thursday, February 17, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona

8:45 pm ET (approx.): Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights for all NASCAR events. All the action in Daytona, including practice, qualifying, and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel, will be telecast live on FS1.

