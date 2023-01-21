Daytona 500, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series opener, is already sold out!

The 65th year of the Daytona 500 will run on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the iconic 2.5-mile-long Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The opening race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will continue to feature Next Gen cars after last year’s success. The green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET on FOX, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR.

NASCAR’s incredible momentum entering 2023 was showcased again as the track announced that all grandstand seating and camping is officially sold out just a month before the most prestigious stock car racing event. The sell-out is the eighth in a row for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR @NASCAR more month until more of this... more month until more of this... #DAYTONA500 1️⃣ more month until more of this... #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/e8qNEm5I7f

According to Racingnews.co, fans will still have the opportunity to attend The Great American Race as various ticket packages remain available for UNOH Fanzone and select premium hospitality options, such as the new 31 DEGREES hospitality package and Harley J’s.

Grandstand tickets will also be available for the remainder of Speedweek. Tickets are available for the following events:

The Daytona 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light determines the front row for Sunday’s race – (Wednesday, February 15)

Bluegreen Vacations Duel races set the field for the Daytona 500 (Thursday, February 16)

NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (Friday, February 17)

Doubleheader featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 and ARCA Menards Series 200 (Saturday, February 18)

“Nothing better in sports than attending the DAYTONA 500” – Daytona International Speedway president

The sell-out follows one of the most competitive Cup Series seasons in NASCAR history, which saw a record-tying 19 different race winners in the debut season for the Next Gen car.

In a statement, Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said:

"Our fans know there’s nothing better in sports than attending the DAYTONA 500 and they will help us kick off NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary by filling the facility."

"We will have a week of great racing and there are still so many opportunities for fans to come out to the track and be a part of the action during Speedweek Presented By AdventHealth."

2022's The Great American Race was filled with action as Team Penske's Austin Cindric secured the victory with a 0.036-seconds margin over Bubba Wallace Jr. The #2 will look to defend his title.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes