Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. looks at Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell 'as kids'

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. benefited significantly from an unexpected source to win NASCAR's most prestigious race. That, after a spectacular crash halted the field in the second overtime.

This was an incredible triumph, and the ideal way to commemorate NASCAR's 75th anniversary. Stenhouse Jr. is the first driver from a single-car team to win the Great American Race since Trevor Bayne with Wood Brothers Racing in 2011.

While talking about the race and the final lap to NBC sports, Stenhouse Jr. said:

"I look at Christopher and Kyle and obviously they have accomplished, other than the Daytona 500, they’ve accomplished, I feel like, more in the Cup Series than I have.

"I feel like I look at them as kids almost. I remember when I was in the Nationwide Series and Cup Series and talking to Kyle and Christopher when they were still running dirt cars. I was kind of a part owner in a dirt car when Christopher was battling for a win. I went and talked to him. He was super shy, didn’t hardly talk at all. I was like, ‘Hey man, you’ll get to where I’m at. No problem."

Kyle Larson had a strong run on the final lap. He subsequently stated that he intended to stick with Stenhouse Jr. and make his move on the backstretch. But the run was so long that Larson had to move into the centre to get past Stenhouse Jr. Larson's run came to a halt. While Joey Logano led the outside line, Bell pushed Stenhouse on the bottom.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead after Bell's effort, but the caution came out for a multi-car incident behind him.

There's no doubt that seeing a race conclude under caution following the buildup to the checkered flag can be disheartening for spectators. However, for the winner, it still is a major win.

The victory was Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s third in the Cup Series and his first since taking the checkered flag in the Daytona summer race of 2017, ending a 199-race winless record. JTG-Daugherty hadn't won a race since Allmendinger won at Watkins Glen in 2014, a 266-race slump.

Right now, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rests comfortably on a leather seat in a chartered private jet. He has a massive Daytona 500 ring on his right hand and a Rolex watch handed to the race winner.

Stenhouse Jr. gets time to think on his road to winning NASCAR's greatest race as the jet returns from Chicago to Concord, North Carolina.

The 35-year-old headed to Disney World on Monday as part of the winner's promotional tour. Prior to this, he collected his ring, watch, race winner's jacket, and put his right foot, and both hands in wet cement, to be permanently exhibited among Daytona 500 victors.

When he first started racing, his only ambition was to compete in sprint cars. As his career grew, Stenhouse Jr. attracted the notice of Tony Stewart, who engaged him to drive for his sprint car squad in 2007.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brought his two Xfinity title rings home from Florida on Monday night to compare to his Daytona 500 ring.

However, it's a wonderful set. His Daytona 500 ring will complement his Harley J. Trophy for winning that race. The original, which requires four to six people to transport, is still on display at Daytona International Speedway.

Stenhouse Jr. receives a version of the trophy that arrives in a case that can be rolled from one location to another. It rests in the plane's back cargo compartment while the winner basks in his achievement.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates Daytona win in Disneyland

Winner of the Daytona 500 On February 20, 2023, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrated the biggest win of his career at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. He flashed out his championship ring to Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom Park less than 24 hours after taking the checkered flag.

As shown in the photos, the NASCAR driver wore his Daytona 500 ring while Mickey wore his racing gear!

Poll : 0 votes