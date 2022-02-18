×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR at Daytona: Betting favorites after Daytona 500 preview

NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona
Tyler Clark
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 12:38 PM IST
News

The Daytona 500 is just days away, and we have seen a small sample size of who to watch. Over the past few days on the track, NASCAR Cup Series drivers have been showing off their speed.

Qualifying saw Hendrick Motorsports' Chevys display the fastest speed. Defending Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson grabbed the pole position while his teammate Alex Bowman took the final front row spot for Sunday's race. The team's cars exhibited the most speed during the qualifying sessions, and their odds will improve before the green flag waves Sunday afternoon.

Clinch front row for #DAYTONA500 ✅Clinch front row for #DAYTONA500 8 times as an organization ✅Have a day @TeamHendrick. https://t.co/jX7GIVusPG

This led to the two duel races on Thursday night at Daytona Beach. These two 60-lap, 150-mile races, were a rehearsal for drivers to prepare for Sunday.

2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski won the first duel. He will start third in the Daytona 500 this weekend with his duel win. Keselowski will be joined by Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, and Chase Elliott in rounding out the top 5. At the end of the race, attention was on Kaz Grala as he passed J.J. Yeley on the final lap and earned a transfer spot to get into the 500.

Duel 1 Results

  1. Brad Keselowski
  2. Austin Cindric
  3. Ryan Blaney
  4. Chase Briscoe
  5. Chase Elliott
  6. Erik Jones
  7. Kyle Larson
  8. Tyler Reddick
  9. Kurt Busch
  10. Ross Chastain
  11. Daniel Suarez
  12. William Byron
  13. Justin Haley
  14. Landon Cassill
  15. Todd Gilland
  16. Cole Custer
  17. Daniel Hemric
  18. Kaz Grala
  19. JJ Yeley
  20. BJ McLeod
  21. Noah Gragson

Daytona 500 Duel 2 Results

NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2 at Daytona
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2 at Daytona

Chris Buescher, in his car #17, took the checkered flag at the last event of the night. Like his car-owner/team-mate Brad Keselowski, this was the final chance for transfer spots to be up for grabs in the second and last duel race of the night.

This duel saw a lot more aggressive driving styles compared to duel one. The type of racing on show is something one could expect to see in the Daytona 500. Buescher won dramatically as Joey Logano tried to block and keep the lead on the last lap before ending up crashing into the wall. With this result, Buescher will start fourth on Sunday afternoon.

Duel 2 results

  1. Chris Buescher
  2. Michael McDowell
  3. Harrison Burton
  4. Kyle Busch
  5. Christopher Bell
  6. Martin Truex Jr
  7. Bubba Wallace
  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  9. Joey Logano
  10. Kevin Harvick
  11. Corey Lajoie
  12. Ty Dillon
  13. Greg Biffle
  14. Alex Bowman
  15. Denny Hamlin
  16. Cody Ware
  17. David Ragan
  18. Austin Dillion
  19. Aric Almirola
  20. Timmy Hill
  21. Jacques Villeneuve
THE NO. 22 IS IN THE WALL! #BluegreenDuel https://t.co/hAerzkJWDO

Favorites for the Daytona 500 via Vegasinsider.com

Just as we finish up the duels, opinions have shifted to who people are putting their money on. For insights, look no further than the Vegas sportsbooks who have experts already releasing their updated odds for Sunday. Not much has changed, but the favorites on the list below are usually drivers who contend in the Daytona 500 every year.

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Denny Hamlin (+850)
  2. Chase Elliott (+1000)
  3. Kyle Larson (+1100)
  4. Ryan Blaney(+1200)
  5. Joey Logan (+1200)
  6. William Byron(+1500)
  7. Brad Keslowski (+1600)
  8. Kurt Busch (+1700)
  9. Kyle Busch(+1700)
  10. Alex Bowman(+1800)
  11. Austin Dilion (+1800)
  12. Kevin Harvick (+1800)
  13. Bubba Wallace (+2000)
  14. Martin Truex, Jr. (+2000)
  15. Aric Almirola(+2200)
  16. Tyler Reddick(+2500)

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी