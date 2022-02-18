×
NASCAR at Daytona: Full Daytona 500 lineup, qualifying results and race information

Kurt Busch at the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Modified Feb 18, 2022 03:44 PM IST
The Daytona 500's one-of-a-kind qualifying process has wrapped up for its 64th edition with a pair of Bluegreen Vacation Duels. The front row for Sunday's race was set after Wednesday night's qualifying, with Kyle Larson setting the fastest lap around the 2.5-mile Superspeedway in 49.680 seconds and Alex Bowman coming in at 49.711.

Inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage is complete with no issues! @keselowski and @Chris_Buescher's wins are official, and the #DAYTONA500 lineup is set! https://t.co/5mWT4Jol9S

The two 150-mile long duel races determined the rest of the starting line-up. A duo of Rousch Fenway Penske drivers will fill out the 2nd row, as Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher both won their respective duel races.

The No. 17 was the leader at the time of caution. @Chris_Buescher is the winner of #BluegreenDuel No. 2! https://t.co/YBIT8HYH9i

After two of the four open spots in the line-up were filled by Noah Gragson and Jacques Villeneuve in qualifying Wednesday night, Kaz Grala and Greg Biffle raced their way into the Great American Race.

Daytona 500 starting lineup

The first duel of the night determined the inside starting row for the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Kyle Larson won the pole on Wednesday night with the fastest time in qualifying, and Brad Keselowski won the first Duel on Thursday night, landing him in the second row.

Inside Row

Starting PositionDriverCar No.
1.Kyle Laron5
3.Brad Keselowski6
5.Austin Cindric2
7.Ryan Blaney12
9.Chase Briscoe14
11.Chase Elliott9
13.Erik Jones43
15.Tyler Reddick8
17.Kurt Busch45
19.Ross Chastain1
21.Daniel Suarez99
23.William Byron24
25.Justin Haley31
27.Landon Cassill77
29. Todd Gilliland38
31.Cole Custer41
33. Daniel Hemric16
35.Kaz Grala50
37.BJ McLeod78
39. Noah Gragson62

The second Duel of the night established the outside row for Sunday's race. Alex Bowman will start in the front row for a record-breaking fifth consecutive year with the second-fastest qualifying time on Wednesday night.

Winning duel number two of the night and starting in the second row on Sunday was Chris Buescher, after Joey Logano wrecked his car while trying to block Buescher exiting turn 2.

Outside Row

Starting PositionDriverCar No.
2.Alex Bowman48
4.Chris Beuscher 17
6.Michael McDowell34
8.Harrison Burton21
10.Kyle Busch18
12.Christopher Bell20
14.Martin Truex Jr.19
16Bubba Wallace23
18.Rickey Stenhouse Jr.47
20.Joey Logano22
22.Kevin Harvick4
24.Corey LaJoie7
26.Ty Dillon42
28.Greg Bffle44
30.Denny Hamlin 11
32.Cody Ware51
34.David Ragan15
36.Austin Dillon3
38.Aric Almirola10
40. Jacques Villeneuve27

Meanwhile, speaking about breaking the record for most consecutive front-row starts, Alex Bowman said:

“It’s unbelievable… It just says so much about Hendrick Motorsports and these guys. It’s cool to have the record but I feel like Greg Ives and the race team should get the credit. The driver doesn’t do much.”
The Cup Series has two practice sessions, on Friday at 6 pm ET and on Saturday at 10:30 am ET, before the Daytona 500 the next day. The 40 cars will take the green flag for 200 laps of racing on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.

