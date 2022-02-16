NASCAR at Daytona 500, Odds, picks, and more 

The 64th Annual Daytona 500 takes place this Sunday and kicks off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Many storylines have made headlines as drivers begin their championship journey.

These storylines will have a considerable impact on who the sports books will have favored in this year's "Great American Race."

Usually, odds are released every week for an upcoming race weekend. The odds are created to give the causal fans an idea as to who they should expect to win. These sports book experts are also looking at the stats of accolades and drivers.

Below, you'll find a list of the odds that have been given to each driver. Should you choose to bet on this week's race, these numbers will be a good first step towards making an informed decision.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



RETWEET IF YOU'RE READY FOR THE 2022 Welcome to race week!RETWEET IF YOU'RE READY FOR THE 2022 #DAYTONA500 ON FOX Welcome to race week! 😎🏁RETWEET IF YOU'RE READY FOR THE 2022 #DAYTONA500 ON FOX https://t.co/mvFCESgLk0

2022 Daytona 500 odds via Cbssports.com

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliot 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

William Byron 14-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

A.J. Allmendinger 40-1

Ross Chastain 40-1

Chris Buescher 40-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Daniel Hemric 60-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Harrison Burton 75-1

Corey Lajoie 100-1

Kaz Grala 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Ty Dillon 100-1

JJ Yeley 100-1

David Ragan 125-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

Timmy Hill 750-1

Jacques Villeneuve 1000-1

B.J. McLeod 1000-1

The Favorites of the Daytona 500

The three-time winner of this event, Denny Hamlin, leads the odds (17-2) ahead of Sunday's event. Hamlin is one of the best Superspeedway drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Behind him, rounding out the top three at odds, are Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson (both 10-1), the past two season champions.

Another notable driver in the field, Joey Logano, has 10-1 odds. Kyle Busch comes in with 15-1 odds. Safe to say, these drivers will get the most attention for this weekend's race.

Edited by Adam Dickson