Daytona 500 weather today: Rain halts second practice 

Rain halted proceedings at Daytona not long after the second practice for the NASCAR Cup Series got underway on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 13.

Just 27 minutes after the session was green-flagged, the heavens opened up, drenching the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway and halting the session.

Just as cars hit the track, rain begins to fall at @DAYTONA.



Stick with us on FS2 or https://t.co/oWWAut6pxx! pic.twitter.com/DDcUEd7soS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 13, 2021

This is the second time this weekend that rain has brought things to a standstill, after the start of Duel 2 had to be delayed due to a cloudburst Thursday evening.

As per Bob Pockrass, the entire track is soaked.

The track is wet all the way around. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 13, 2021

Brad Keselowski fastest in second practice before the rain

Before the rain intervened, Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford led the timing sheets, with a time of 45.826 seconds (196.395 mph).

Trailing in his wake was the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota of Kyle Busch (46.051 seconds / 195.435 mph) ahead of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota of 23XI Racing (46.08 seconds / 195.313 mph).

Behind them, JGR cars completed the top five fastest speeds, with Denny Hamlin fourth-fastest (46.081 seconds / 195.308 mph) in the No. 11 and Martin Truex Jr. (46.083 seconds / 195.3 mph) in the No. 19.

Daytona weather a perennial concern for teams

Today's downpour was not a complete surprise, as the forecast had predicted a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon with chance of rain pegged at 54 percent.

If Sunday's weather prediction of 64 percent chance of rain materializes, the 63rd Daytona 500 could see some interruption as well.