Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric reportedly joining Supercars Adelaide wildcard with Tickford

Team Penske's Austin Cindric will apparently be making his way down south for the Supercars finale at the Adelaide 500. The Columbus-born driver will reportedly partner up with Tickford Racing for his drive at the V8 Supercars, despite not having raced at the event before.

After much speculation, 7News in Australia claimed that Cindric will indeed make his debut in the Supercar finale in Adelaide. The 27-year-old has no experience of racing such cars. However, the 2022 Daytona 500 winner had previously tested Matt Stone Racing and Team Penske's own outfit in the 2010s. So, he would not be a novice heading into the race weekend.

This deal is reportedly all set to go through, owing to NASCAR's finale taking place at the start of November, while the Adelaide 500 is scheduled to take place between November 27-30.

Moreover, an official announcement is expected to be made soon, confirming the Penske driver's entourage to Australia late in the year, where Austin Cindric would field a third car for Tickford Racing in the season finale.

Austin Cindric shared his take on the Supercars rumors early in the week

Team Penske's Austin Cindric - Source: Imagn

Austin Cindric's intentions to have a taste of Supercars had already spooled up the rumor mills in the NASCAR sphere. However, the 27-year-old had not made his eagerness obvious in the racing scene.

But, when he was asked about the possibility of him taking to the Supercars field, Cindric shared how he used to go over to the racing series and race iconic events like the Bathurst 12 Hour, as he said on the Teardown podcast:

"Even when I was younger, I've gone down and raced Bathurst 12 Hour and done some tests in some Supercars, so it's something I have always kept a pulse on... Ford has a huge presence down there so it would be something I would absolutely love to do, but obviously schedules aligning is a pretty challenging thing." (5:10 onwards)

Meanwhile, Austin Cindric's 2025 Cup Series season has been a topsy-turvy one. He claimed an eighth-place finish at the season opener in Daytona, but soon hit a roadblock in terms of results.

Cindric only had two top-10 results in the first nine race weekends, but the tale of his campaign changed at Talladega. Here, he claimed his maiden race victory of the season with a photo finish, as a mere 22 one-thousandths of a second separated him and Kyle Larson.

This locked out Austin Cindric's playoff berth, and in the following rounds, the No. 2 driver claimed two further top-10s, of which one was a top-five finish. This has helped him start the playoffs in ninth place, where he would be hoping to have a better postseason.

