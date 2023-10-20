Daytona 500 winner to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Homestead-Miami

2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne will be making a return to the NASCAR Truck Series at Homestead-Miami. The man famous for winning the iconic Daytona 500 in 2011 has competed in races across all three national divisions of the sport. He's a winner of two Xfinity races and his triumph in 2011 driving the iconic No. 21 Wood Brothers machine is still fresh in the minds of many.

Bayne has been running the NASCAR Xfinity races since 2018 with Joe Gibbs Racing and has only eight stars in the Trucks (all of them in the 2020 season). The driver has had decent success as well in these races, accumulating one top-five and two top-10 results while finishing as high as second.

As quoted by Motorsport.com, the driver admitted he didn't see the return coming two weeks back and the deal came together rather quickly. He was thankful to the Rackley W.A.R. team for giving him the opportunity to return to the NASCAR truck series. He said:

"I definitely didn’t see this coming two weeks ago. This deal came together rather quickly. Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton have been working very hard over the past few years to improve their truck program. The results have shown all season with their consistent top-10 runs."

He added:

“I look forward to working together with crew chief Chad Kendrick and the Rackley W.A.R. team and produce a strong run this weekend. Homestead-Miami has always been good to me, including last season when we were on the pole and ran sixth in the Xfinity race. I’m thankful to the group for the opportunity to be back behind the wheel."

Rackley W.A.R. team looking forward to Bayne's return to the NASCAR Truck Series

The president of Rackley W.A.R., Willie Allen was looking forward to the partnership with Trevor Bayne. The team have been making progress over the years and he felt that Trevor will prove to be a good measuring stick for them to evaluate some things moving forward. He said:

"The team is definitely looking forward to our partnership with Trevor for Homestead-Miami. Trevor brings a lot of very good experience to the table, and he will be a good measuring stick to help evaluate some of the things we are working on moving forward.”

This is a great opportunity for Trevor as well. The 2011 Daytona 500 champion was the youngest to ever win the Great American race at 20 years of age. The return to the NASCAR Truck series after a blip in his career will do him a world of good as well as the team.