Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announces Denny Hamlin's former sponsor for upcoming race in Las Vegas

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will pilot the #47 car with Coca-Cola as its primary sponsor. Stenhouse Jr. will run the new Coke Zero Sugar scheme at the upcoming race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Before the season opener, Kroger had announced Coca-Cola as a primary sponsor for Stenhouse Jr. at multiple race events. The American multinational beverage corporation is among the list of sponsors for the Daytona 500 champion.

The scheme for the #47 car has been released by JTG Daugherty Racing.

The Chevrolet Camaro adorns the red and black colors of Coca-Cola. The car will have two primary sponsors with Smith’s branding on the hood. Coca-Cola also takes a spot on the hood along with the signature logo on the sides of the car. The black roof of the car goes well with the red base of the car.

Mike Cinque, president of Coca-Cola, said in a press release:

“Coca-Cola is proud to partner with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing as the co-primary sponsor on car No. 47 this weekend. This is a valuable partnership, and we look forward to a great race on Sunday.”

Coca-Cola has partnered with a number of drivers in NASCAR. Last year, Denny Hamlin drove the Coca-Cola-sponsored Toyota Camry in the Cup Series. In the Xfinity Series, Jesse Iwuji drove the #34 car sponsored by the beverage company.

The company has sponsored many drivers over the years, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary in the sport. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be the latest addition to Coca-Cola’s list of drivers, which includes Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is aiming for consistency for the rest of the season

After a strong start to the season by winning the season-opener, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. faced questions about his outlook for the rest of the season. He was questioned if he could score enough points to confirm his playoff spot in case there are more than 16 winners in the regular season.

Before the race at the Auto Club Speedway, the 35-year-old said he needed to finish 15th or higher in every race. Such a performance would mean a career-best finish for him and will be enough to guarantee him a playoff spot.

The #47 driver spoke about his outlook for the rest of the season and said:

“Winning the Daytona 500, it’s bigger than I thought I’d feel. It’s the most excited. I’ve ever been in my career. Then we went to Auto Club and had a really solid day. We look forward to continuing the momentum in Las Vegas.”

The JTG-Daugherty driver finished 12th in the final race at the Auto Club Speedway. He now hopes for another solid performance in Nevada, a track where he stood on the podium in 2020.

