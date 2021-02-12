William Byron could be forced to switch to backup car for Daytona 500

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 for Hendrick Motorsports may have to switch to the team's backup car after being involved in a wreck during his Daytona Duel race.

On Lap 56 of Duel 2, the No. 13 Ford of Garrett Smithley came into contact with the No. 2 Ford of Brad Keselowski, setting off a pile-up that resulted in several cars being taken out of the running. Among others, William Byron, Noah Gragson, and Ross Chastain suffered heavy damage to their vehicles.

As per a video posted by Bob Pockrass on Twitter after the Daytona Duel 2, the No. 24 team was preparing to get a backup car out for William Byron.

William Byron team gets backup car out. pic.twitter.com/ABdXgmXUxp — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 12, 2021

Byron was knocked out of Duel 2 after the wreck pushed the race to overtime. The 23-year-old HMS driver ended up in 19th place, seven laps short of the finish.

William Byron had set the second fastest time in the Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday. That put him alongside Hendrick teammate and pole-winner Alex Bowman to lock up the front-row for the start of the Great American Race.

How the Duel wreck can affect William Byron's Daytona 500 chances

What a cool photo op they brought back today after qualifying. Great effort by the @Hendrick24Team to qualify 2nd tonight. Focused now on the Duels. pic.twitter.com/CoEbyVNcqS — William Byron (@WilliamByron) February 11, 2021

The shift to a backup car following the Duel 2 wreck means that William Byron will have to forfeit his outside front-row starting position.

Should William Byron have to go to the backup car, he will find himself starting in the rear of the field in NASCAR's Super Bowl.

Bummer 😡. Man the thing was fast. Our goal was to learn and progress, we did that. Unfortunate to get caught in someone’s mess but that’s part of it. @AxaltaRacing @Hendrick24Team will be ready for Sunday. — William Byron (@WilliamByron) February 12, 2021

That will mean Duel 2 winner Austin Dillon will move up to the outside first row for the start of the Daytona 500.