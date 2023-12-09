Daytona International Speedway undergoes safety overhaul after Ryan Preece's August crash

Florida's Daytona International Speedway has undergone a safety overhaul after Cup Series driver Ryan Preece suffered a horrific crash earlier this year.

In August, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Preece suffered from one of the worst crashes in the history of NASCAR. With six laps to go in the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at the Daytona International Speedway, the 33-year-old, driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang, went loose. It was possibly due to a bump as he drove towards the infield and collided with teammate Chase Briscoe's No. 14.

Preece's No. 41 propelled into the air after hitting the ground, spinning nearly a dozen times in the air. The car finally landed on its wheels and was engulfed in flames once it stopped.

Medical teams swiftly responded by aiding Ryan Preece. The driver was transported to the infield care center after he emerged from the wreckage with assistance.

Now, as a safety measure, the Daytona International Speedway has paved over the area on the backstretch where Preece's car took flight.

The newly paved section specifically addresses the entrance to the bus stop utilized in the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course layout. Notably, this renovation was completed in time for an IMSA test held this month at the track.

NASCAR spokesperson elaborates on need for paving the spot where Ryan Preece crashed

A NASCAR spokesperson shed light on the rationale behind the paving project, emphasizing the collaborative effort involving Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR, and drivers.

According to him, the paved area spans from the left side of the backstretch, where the grass initially began entering the chicane, to the chicane's exit. He told Motorsports.com:

"The paving project was a result of collaboration between DIS, NASCAR, and drivers to ensure the racing integrity of the chicane is preserved for all sanctioning bodies who race at DIS, while also recognizing safety is a constantly evolving process at our tracks."

Following Ryan Preece's crash, the 33-year-old was rushed to a local hospital, where he spent the night. Preece was released the following day and made his return to the track the following week at the Darlington Speedway.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver failed to qualify for the playoffs. He finished the season winless, in 23rd place in the Cup Series standings.