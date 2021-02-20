Drivers endorse changes to Daytona Road Course after dirt problems in Busch Clash

The Daytona Road Course has undergone changes since last week’s race to address driver concerns following the Busch Clash.

Several drivers had trouble in the Busch Clash with dirt and mud covering the windshields of their cars from drivers cutting the curb and running through the grass on the backstretch chicane at the Daytona Road Course.

Harvick's view of his quick trip through the grass.



All three NASCAR series return to the Daytona Road Course this weekend for the second points race of the 2021 season. NASCAR and track officials have added concrete rumble strips around the curbing in the chicane in Turns 9 and 10 to prevent drivers from cutting the corner and grass and dirt from flying onto the track and cars.

“We had a really big issue with a lot of dirt on our windshield after having to start in the back,” Elliott crew chief Alan Gustafson said. “It was pretty debilitating to our efforts. I certainly think that needed to be addressed, not only for the competition, but for the safety in general.”

Will changes to the Daytona Road Course help?

Gustafson has seen the changes to the Daytona Road Course and believes they will help.

“It looked like a good fix to me in short order. It should be good,” Gustafson said. “I don’t really have any issue with guys shortening and straightening that bus stop; that’s their job and that’s what they’re supposed to do. Just the dirt was a problem.”

Chase Elliott, who has won four straight points races on NASCAR road courses, also endorsed the changes, though he had a much simpler solution to the flying dirt.

“If there’s dirt on the track, don’t run through the dirt – that’s pretty simple,” Elliott said. “As long as there’s grass there, I’d say there’s going to be dirt underneath it. But yeah, I think in short turn, they did a great job it looked like from the pictures I saw of trying to have a fix to it. … So, I think it’ll be good.”

