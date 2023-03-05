Daytona Supercross 2023 round 8 results

The Daytona Supercross Round 8 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is done and dusted. The race was held at Daytona International Speedway.

Eli Tomac successfully defended his "King of Daytona" title with his seventh win. The victory did not come easily, as Cooper Webb led the first seven laps before missing a change at the finish line, allowing Tomac to take the lead.

Chase Sexton survived two rounds with Justin Barcia, earning a third-place finish in the eighth round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Barcia secured a fourth-place finish and Jason Anderson completed the top five.

Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, R.J. Hampshire, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig rounded out the top 10.

The win marked Eli Tomac’s 49th 450SX victory, making him the third-winningest rider in the biggest event in Supercross history. His next win will put him in a tie for P2 on the all-time list with James Stewart.

2023 Daytona Supercross results at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the results of Saturday’s Daytona Supercross 2023 round 8 at Daytona International Speedway:

#1 - Eli Tomac #2 - Cooper Webb #23 - Chase Sexton #51 - Justin Barcia #21 - Jason Anderson #32 - Justin Cooper #94 - Ken Roczen #24 - R.J. Hampshire #7 - Aaron Plessinger #28 - Christian Craig #15 - Dean Wilson #46 - Justin Hill #12 - Shane McElrath #78 - Grant Harlan #751 - Josh Hill #44 - Benny Bloss #519 - Joshua Cartwright #60 - Justin Starling #73 - John Short #68 - Cade Clason #219 - Chase Marquier #74 - Logan Karnow

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings after Round 8

Here is the updated table after Saturday's Daytona Supercross event:

Eli Tomac, Yamaha Cooper Webb, KTM Chase Sexton, Honda Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Ken Roczen, Suzuki Aaron Plessinger, KTM Justin Barcia, GasGas Christian Craig, Husqvarna Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki Colt Nichols, Honda Dean Wilson, Honda Justin Cooper, Yamaha Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Justin Hill, KTM Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha Shane McElrath, Suzuki Josh Hill, KTM Benny Bloss, Yamaha Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Kevin Moranz, KTM Justin Starling, GasGas Grant Harlan, Yamaha Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki Cade Clason, Kawasaki R.J. Hampshire, Husqvarna Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki John Short, Kawasaki Marvin Musquin, KTM Alex Ray, Yamaha Chase Marquier, Kawasaki Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

