Daytona Supercross 2023 round 8 results

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 05, 2023 18:40 IST
(Pic Credit: MXA Motorcross action)
The Daytona Supercross Round 8 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is done and dusted. The race was held at Daytona International Speedway.

Eli Tomac successfully defended his "King of Daytona" title with his seventh win. The victory did not come easily, as Cooper Webb led the first seven laps before missing a change at the finish line, allowing Tomac to take the lead.

Here is how @EliTomac became a 7-Time @DAYTONA Winner 🏆 Monster Energy 450 Main Event LIVE fueled by @Amazon#SupercrossLIVE #SuperMotocross https://t.co/3LVnZ2cGe9

Chase Sexton survived two rounds with Justin Barcia, earning a third-place finish in the eighth round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Barcia secured a fourth-place finish and Jason Anderson completed the top five.

Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, R.J. Hampshire, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig rounded out the top 10.

Daytona Supercross 450SX main event results. Eli Tomac claims his 7th Daytona SX 450SX main event win, and the 49th win of his 450SX career. Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton round out the podium, respectively. https://t.co/runtrg9mlX

The win marked Eli Tomac’s 49th 450SX victory, making him the third-winningest rider in the biggest event in Supercross history. His next win will put him in a tie for P2 on the all-time list with James Stewart.

2023 Daytona Supercross results at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the results of Saturday’s Daytona Supercross 2023 round 8 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Eli Tomac
  2. #2 - Cooper Webb
  3. #23 - Chase Sexton
  4. #51 - Justin Barcia
  5. #21 - Jason Anderson
  6. #32 - Justin Cooper
  7. #94 - Ken Roczen
  8. #24 - R.J. Hampshire
  9. #7 - Aaron Plessinger
  10. #28 - Christian Craig
  11. #15 - Dean Wilson
  12. #46 - Justin Hill
  13. #12 - Shane McElrath
  14. #78 - Grant Harlan
  15. #751 - Josh Hill
  16. #44 - Benny Bloss
  17. #519 - Joshua Cartwright
  18. #60 - Justin Starling
  19. #73 - John Short
  20. #68 - Cade Clason
  21. #219 - Chase Marquier
  22. #74 - Logan Karnow

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings after Round 8

Here is the updated table after Saturday's Daytona Supercross event:

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha
  2. Cooper Webb, KTM
  3. Chase Sexton, Honda
  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki
  6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas
  8. Christian Craig, Husqvarna
  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki
  10. Colt Nichols, Honda
  11. Dean Wilson, Honda
  12. Justin Cooper, Yamaha
  13. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  14. Justin Hill, KTM
  15. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
  16. Shane McElrath, Suzuki
  17. Josh Hill, KTM
  18. Benny Bloss, Yamaha
  19. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
  20. Kevin Moranz, KTM
  21. Justin Starling, GasGas
  22. Grant Harlan, Yamaha
  23. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
  24. Cade Clason, Kawasaki
  25. R.J. Hampshire, Husqvarna
  26. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
  27. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki
  28. John Short, Kawasaki
  29. Marvin Musquin, KTM
  30. Alex Ray, Yamaha
  31. Chase Marquier, Kawasaki
  32. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki
