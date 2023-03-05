Daytona Supercross 2023 round 8 results

The Daytona Supercross Round 8 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is done and dusted. The race was held at Daytona International Speedway.
Eli Tomac successfully defended his "King of Daytona" title with his seventh win. The victory did not come easily, as Cooper Webb led the first seven laps before missing a change at the finish line, allowing Tomac to take the lead.
Chase Sexton survived two rounds with Justin Barcia, earning a third-place finish in the eighth round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Barcia secured a fourth-place finish and Jason Anderson completed the top five.
Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, R.J. Hampshire, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig rounded out the top 10.
The win marked Eli Tomac’s 49th 450SX victory, making him the third-winningest rider in the biggest event in Supercross history. His next win will put him in a tie for P2 on the all-time list with James Stewart.
2023 Daytona Supercross results at Daytona International Speedway
Here are the results of Saturday’s Daytona Supercross 2023 round 8 at Daytona International Speedway:
- #1 - Eli Tomac
- #2 - Cooper Webb
- #23 - Chase Sexton
- #51 - Justin Barcia
- #21 - Jason Anderson
- #32 - Justin Cooper
- #94 - Ken Roczen
- #24 - R.J. Hampshire
- #7 - Aaron Plessinger
- #28 - Christian Craig
- #15 - Dean Wilson
- #46 - Justin Hill
- #12 - Shane McElrath
- #78 - Grant Harlan
- #751 - Josh Hill
- #44 - Benny Bloss
- #519 - Joshua Cartwright
- #60 - Justin Starling
- #73 - John Short
- #68 - Cade Clason
- #219 - Chase Marquier
- #74 - Logan Karnow
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings after Round 8
Here is the updated table after Saturday's Daytona Supercross event:
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Cooper Webb, KTM
- Chase Sexton, Honda
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki
- Colt Nichols, Honda
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Josh Hill, KTM
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Kevin Moranz, KTM
- Justin Starling, GasGas
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
- R.J. Hampshire, Husqvarna
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki
- John Short, Kawasaki
- Marvin Musquin, KTM
- Alex Ray, Yamaha
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki