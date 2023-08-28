Daytona winner Chris Buescher compliments Brad Keselowski for stunning teamwork en route to victory lane: "This is as much Brad’s win as mine”

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher credited his win at Daytona to team co-owner/teammate Brad Keselowski, who selflessly pushed Buescher to the checkered flag.

Heading to the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Buescher already had two wins in the bag, while Keselowski was yet to visit the victory lane. As the two teammates locked bumpers in the final lap of the Coke Zero 400, everyone expected the #6 driver to slingshot past his teammate.

However, Brad Keselowski didn't make any attempts to pass Buescher to win the race. The #17 Ford driver complimented the camaraderie shown by his teammate as he said on NASCAR SiriusXM radio.

"This is as much Brad’s win as mine, it is what I keep saying because he committed and somebody else would have been in that position this would have been a whole lot harder."

Buescher added:

"I can't thank him enough to be here right now this is what we have worked so hard for. We have had so many meetings about, what we talked so hard about. It's working together in these Superspeedways. We've practiced it, we've led tons of laps here in the 500 and Talladega and Atlanta."

The two drivers had dominated the Daytona 500 and had run well in the following Superspeedway races but had failed to win the races. Last weekend although they were not dominant, they put themselves in the right spot in the final laps to win the race.

"We've worked hard to do this together, hoping to find ourselves in the right spot. If we do the right things enough the results will come and it came here tonight," Buescher said.

Chris Buescher is building up momentum at the right time having won three of the last five races and enters the playoffs in hot form.

Chris Buescher hoped Brad Keselowski would have fought him for the win

The #17 RFK Racing driver wished that his teammate in the #6 Ford would have fought him for the win last weekend at Daytona as they were clear of their rivals on the exit of the final corner.

Chris Buescher takes the checkered flag at Daytona

Although they were ahead of their rivals, Chris Buescher added that Brad Keselowski didn't get a good run of the final corner to challenge for the victory.

"I think he made the decision to stick with us and try and do his best to have a shot off of [Turn] four when it would be one or the other and not have to worry about giving it away. My bet is that it just didn't materialize for him to have that run. I knew he would have taken a shot at me, I hope he would have...," he said (via SiriusXM radio).

With both cars in the playoffs, the RFK Racing team shifts focus on making a deep run in the playoffs.