"Deeply disappointed by those online": Danielle Trotta refutes speculations linking Mark Martin to NASCAR playoff controversy comment 

Stock car racing columnist Larry McReynolds and SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90 host Danielle Trotta recently faced backlash over their comments on Mark Martin. During a recent conversation, McReynolds threw a jab at Martin, and Trotta agreed with the columnist, leading to the public backlash.While having a conversation about the playoff committee, the SiriusXM Radio host pointed out that one driver on the committee wants to bring back the old-fashioned playoff format to determine the champion. Following the same, Reynolds stated (via X):“I bet it’s a driver that has not won a championship.”This statement led to a massive public backlash for both the host and columnist. Following the same, Trotta issued a public apology after Mark Martin's supporters called her out on siding with Reynolds. She wrote (via X):&quot;Sorry to dissapoint those that made false assumptions, but I never mentioned or referenced @markmartin yesterday when a caller asked about playoff format. I didn’t know Mark was on the playoff committee until we spoke by phone after the show. Mark is a championship caliber driver &amp; Hall of Famer whom I respect very much.&quot;&quot;We had a great conversation &amp; respect our differences in opinion. (What a novel idea!) He and I both want to see NASCAR be successful &amp; believe respectful discourse is a great way to achieve that goal. Im deeply disappointed by those online that took my words out of context &amp; made false assumptions which were potentially damaging and irresponsible. Let’s strive to be better to eachother &amp; enjoy the sport we all love,&quot; she added.Mark Martin came close to winning the Cup Series championship title on several occasions, but it was not meant to be. He finished second five times and amassed 40 wins before retiring from the Cup Series. Additionally, he secured 271 top-five finishes and 453 top-ten finishes, with 56 pole positions in 882 starts.&quot;Tires were gummy back then&quot;: Mark Martin compared his generation's tires to the NextGen tiresTire fallout is one of the crucial factors of stock car racing and is often subject of discussion among fans. NASCAR legend Mark Martin shared his take on the comparison between nostalgic-era tires and the NextGen era tires.Martin recalled a moment from the Hooters 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and pointed out the significant differences between the two tires. After winning the 1994 race, the former Cup Series driver posed in front of his car covered in visible tire falloff. Reflecting on the tire falloff, Martin captioned the image (via X):“Look at the hood. Tires were gummy back then. They just make black powder now days.&quot;Back in the 90s, when Mark Martin competed in the Cup Series, the governing body allowed the teams to choose between Hoosier Tire Co. and Goodyear. However, a few years later, the sanctioning body announced Goodyear as its official supplier in 1997.