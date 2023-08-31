Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano discusses his “playoff game plan”

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano wants to replicate his 2022 playoff "game plan" as he hopes to defend his title over the next 10 weeks.

Logano's title defense season hasn't panned out how he would have expected at the beginning of the season. Although he locked himself into the playoffs by virtue of his victory early in the season at Atlanta, the Team Penske Fords have generally lacked pace.

In an interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Joey Logano was asked if he would repeat his "survive and advance and win early in the third round" strategy this year. He replied:

"You make it sound really easy. That's the game plan."

He then elaborated:

"That is just the way everybody goes about it now, right? If you can survive, win one along the way, great and get some more playoff points, great. I think the first race of each round is the most important race because that kind of sets you up for the other ones."

Logano added:

"If you can leave above the cutline by 30-plus points, you're pretty good for the next two weeks to where you can just be smart and not have to do anything too crazy. You live on that cutline. It's an uncomfortable place to be, for sure, but it also doesn't allow the team look too far forward in those moments."

Joey Logano at Daytona International Speedway

In the playoffs last season, Joey Logano grabbed top-five results in the first rounds and would then fade in the next couple of races. He survived the first two rounds until reaching the third, where he won at Las Vegas to book his spot in the finals. He went on to round off his season by winning the title.

It will be much tougher for the #22 Team Penske Ford driver to replicate his winning strategy with a slower car. But don't count him out of the championship battle yet.

Logano knows how to make the most of his opportunity as he has made it into the playoffs nine times in the last 10 years. During those campaigns, he has advanced into the championship races five times resulting in two titles.

Joey Logano expects "10 tough weeks" in the playoff season

The defending Cup Series champion has had an inconsistent season so far, ranking 11th in the standings heading into the post-season. When asked if he's already feeling the pressure of the playoffs, the #22 driver replied:

"Yes. I think it's going to be 10 tough weeks. It always is. Doesn't make any difference. I've seen plenty of teams that have a bunch of playoff points and get knocked out in the first two rounds. And vice versa, vice versa on both ways. So to me, it's the same approach."

Joey Logano will begin his quest for his third title this weekend at Darlington Raceway, in the Cook Out Southern 500 scheduled on September 3.