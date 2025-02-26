Defending NASCAR champion’s loyal sponsor switches sides for $250M-worth Richard Childress’ rejected driver and Tony Stewart’s former partner

Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Ty Majeski lost his primary sponsor as it parted ways with him and ThorSport Racing. The sponsor has moved up the NASCAR ranks, joining Haas Factory Team’s Xfinity Series program.

Ad

Illinois-based travel center chain Road Ranger is set to sponsor Haas Factory Team’s #00 driver, Sheldon Creed, for 13 races this season. Creed, a former driver for $250 million-worth Richard Childress' (as per Celebrity Net Worth), continues his Xfinity Series journey with strong backing at HFT. Haas Factory Team came into existence after former NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing shut down operations. However, co-owner Gene Haas had different plans, choosing to keep the racing legacy alive by launching a new team, solely owned by Tony Stewart's former partner in NASCAR.

Ad

Trending

A recent post by FOX Sports' famed journalist Bob Pockrass shared the news of a major feather in the cap for the #00 Xfinity team, starting with the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas. The post featured comments made by Road Rangers' VP of Marketing Ryan Arnold.

""The true power of collaboration lies in recognizing potential before others see possibility. As we join forces with one ofracing's most promising Xfinity Series talents alongside HAAS Factory Team, we're set to redefine our engagement within this dynamic community. The unmatched energy and enthusiasm of NASCAR fans has always been truly infectious, and we have felt honored to be part of such a devoted community," Ryan Arnold said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sheldon Creed, who finished the 2024 season in P6 with Joe Gibbs Racing, has already secured a top-five finish and a 14th-place result at Atlanta, placing him second on the leaderboard after two races. Now partnered with Road Ranger, Creed will compete in 12 more races beyond COTA, including the Chicago Street Race and Bristol Motor Speedway. However, one of the 13 venues is yet to be determined.

"I wasn't in love with where I was": When Sheldon Creed parted ways with Richard Childress' NASCAR outfit

Former RCR driver Sheldon Creed piloted the #2 Chevy in 2022 and 2023. However, before moving to JGR, Creed expressed that he did not feel fully supported by the storied NASCAR team. The #00 driver finished the two seasons at RCR in P14 and P7, respectively, without a win to his credit.

Ad

In an interview ahead of joining Joe Gibbs Racing, the California native reflected on his departure from Richard Childress Racing. He (via NASCAR):

“I was looking at the future, and I wasn’t in love with where I was. I liked it, I had fun and had a lot of good people around me, but I wasn’t enjoying it as much as I wanted to. I felt like I would fit in better here or somewhere else.”

Ad

Creed further expressed his joy in moving to JGR to get rid of an 'excuse.'

“I’ve said in the past that I think Gibbs cars are some of the best. I’m getting rid of that excuse now this year. Now, it’s up to me. I like that pressure, and me saying that puts pressure on myself," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With so many team switches in the last four years of his Xfinity Series career, Creed is set to prove his mettle with HFT. Catch him live at COTA on Saturday, March 1, at 2:30 PM Eastern time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"