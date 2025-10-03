  • NASCAR
  Defending NASCAR champion Ty Majeski highlights the "biggest thing" drivers must take care of in the Round of 8

Defending NASCAR champion Ty Majeski highlights the “biggest thing” drivers must take care of in the Round of 8

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Oct 03, 2025 02:00 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Ty Majeski (91) gets ready to race in the ASA Midwest Tour Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. - Source: Imagn

Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ty Majeski is all set to enter the “chaotic” Round of 8 of the 2025 playoffs. The three-race segment, which kicks off this Friday, October 3, consists of the Charlotte road course, Talladega, and Martinsville.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports recently interviewed Majeski. During the discussion, the ThorSport Racing driver revealed the most significant aspect that needs attention in the Round of 8.

Labeling the round as a wild card, Ty Majeski told Pockrass,

“I think the biggest thing- the mentality you have to just take it one race at a time and understand your position in points after each race and understand how you have to attack the following race.”
Trending

However, Majeski would not want to go to Martinsville in a must-win situation. After all, the Virginia racetrack, also the shortest on NASCAR’s schedule, is essentially a gamble due to its unique "paperclip" shape, flat and narrow turns, and the resulting close-quarters racing.

“But if that happens, I like our chances...we won't be out of it until the checkered flag flies at Martinsville,” Majeski added.
In 21 previous starts this season, Ty Majeski has amassed a total of eight top-fives and 14 top-10s. He sits fourth in the playoff picture, exactly on the cutoff line. The driver is ranked fourth overall with 3010 points under his name.

Next up for Ty Majeski is the Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, located in Concord, North Carolina. Scheduled for October 3, the 67-lap event will be featured on FS1 (3:30 pm ET) with live radio updates on NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

When Ty Majeski was “embarrassed” following his "last stage" crash at Rockingham

Ty Majeski wasn’t happy with how the April 18 race at Rockingham Speedway turned out for him. He was running inside the top 10 at the time when, suddenly, his No. 98 Ford F-150 spun out in Turn 1, Lap 109, and rammed straight into the outside SAFER barrier.

The barrier, just like Majeski’s car, was destroyed. So NASCAR brought out the red flag while the barrier was repaired. Majeski wasn’t harmed and was soon checked and released from the infield care center.

“Obviously, this place is narrow… hard racing at the end,” the 31-year-old speedster told FOX. “We were giving each other quite a bit of room early on, and then that room kind of goes away as we get to the last stage. I can't really blame Grant (Enfinger); he held me tight, obviously took the air off my right side. Just embarrassed, honestly.”

In the end, it was Tyler Ankrum who bagged the victory in the 200-lap event. The top-five spots were rounded off by Jake Garcia, Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth, and Grant Enfinger. Ty Majeski, on the other hand, was handed a DNF and relegated to a disappointing P31 finish.

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

I write about all things NASCAR.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
