Defending NASCAR Truck champion doesn't want anyone but his rival Corey Heim to win at Lime Rock

By Dipti Sood
Published Jun 29, 2025 01:52 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race - Source: Getty
Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, Christian Eckes, driver of the #19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet, Grant Enfinger, driver of the #9 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet, and Ty Majeski, driver of the #98 Road Ranger Ford, stand onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 08, 2024- Source: Getty

A line that caught attention after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park came from defending series champion Ty Majeski. Speaking after his runner-up finish, Majeski said he doesn’t want anyone else but Corey Heim to win.

This comment came during the post-race media interaction at Lime Rock in Lakeville, Connecticut, where Heim had just dominated the LiUNA! 150.

Majeski's statement wasn’t based on rivalry or favoritism. It was solely dedicated to strategy and survival. With only three races left before the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, Majeski is just above the elimination line. Every new winner outside the current playoff field makes his path harder. That’s why, in his words, if anyone’s going to win,

“At this point, if somebody’s gonna win, we want it to be him (Corey Heim),” (via NASCAR.com)
“We don’t want somebody else to win and jump us in the playoffs. So overall, a solid day for us and glad we were able to get a good finish and good points day.”
Heim's winning helps Majeski. Heim already has five wins and is locked into the playoffs. A win by someone else not currently in the top ten could steal a playoff spot. That could push Majeski—currently 10th in the standings—out. So, while Heim’s Tricon Garage truck led 99 of 100 laps, Majeski quietly celebrated the result, knowing it kept his playoff hopes alive.

Majeski’s second-place finish wasn’t easy. He admitted he was probably headed for third or fourth before the final restart. But then, everything changed in Turn 1. Layne Riggs, who had held second place most of the race, locked up his brakes and went wide. Others collided behind him. Using all this to his advantage, Majeski slipped through and won second place—his best result of the year.

Third place went to rookie Gio Ruggiero, who made a smart decision at the restart by taking the inside lane. His clean line let him avoid the pile-up and bring home his best finish since Daytona. Connor Mosack, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky. A crash initiated by Jordan Taylor in Turn 1 wrecked Mosack’s truck, and a probable top-five finish turned into 16th.

Drivers bring showmanship to NASCAR In-Season Challenge launch

NASCAR’s new In-Season Challenge brought some unexpected entertainment during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 qualifying weekend. Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger, seeded against each other in the tournament’s opening round, staged a light-hearted scuffle during the driver introductions at EchoPark Speedway.

The playful moment between McDowell and Allmendinger took place before the start of the Atlanta summer race. NASCAR reporter Toby Christie shared the moment on X, posting:

“Here was the ‘dust-up’ in driver intros between McDowell and Allmendinger.”
The two drivers are part of a 32-driver bracket-style mid-season tournament, with $1 million on the line. Seeding was based on performances in the past three races—Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono. McDowell qualified as the 11th seed, and Allmendinger came in at 22nd.

McDowell started the Quaker State 400 from 32nd, his worst qualifying of the year and well behind Allmendinger. Weather delays pushed back the start at the 1.540-mile track in Atlanta, with Joey Logano leading the field to green.

