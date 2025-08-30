Defending truck champ Ty Majeski shrugs off career win gap as playoffs fire off at Darlington

Ty Majeski seems unconcerned with the idea of career wins mattering in the postseason, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs starting this weekend.During an interview with Bob Pockrass during a media session ahead of Saturday's (August 30) Truck race at Darlington, the ThorSport Racing driver shared his thoughts on whether career wins play a role during the playoffs.&quot;If a team gets hot at the right time, they can step their way through the playoffs. And once you make it to Phoenix, we've seen it time and time again, anything can happen,&quot; Ty Majeski said.Corey Heim (18), Grant Enfinger (12), and Sammy Smith (7) are the only three playoff drivers this season besides Majeski (6) with more than four wins.&quot;I think the biggest thing, especially the first round, is just putting three solid races together. And then when you get to that second round, that's when the sense of urgency starts to pick up. You're going to have guys that have bad races in that second round, just given the nature of the tracks we're going to,&quot; he added.Last season, Majeski added three victories to his previous three career wins in the series. He earned his first Truck Series title at Phoenix, where he won the pole and led 132 of 150 laps. The 31-year-old had also chalked up back-to-back wins at the final two regular-season races in Richmond and Indianapolis.&quot;So I think the driver that can put three good races, or I should say six good races together before Phoenix is going to have a really good shot at advancing to Phoenix,&quot; Ty Majeski said.Majeski is not sweating his lack of wins this season. He has collected 11 top-10 and five top-5 finishes with an average finish of about 11.8. This places him 55 points behind leader Corey Heim and sixth in the standings.Ty Majeski recalls 2024 media day penaltyTy Majeski also made a sarcastic comment during the NASCAR playoff media day and referenced his 2024 penalty for missing the championship media day obligations.&quot;Not an election year,&quot; he wrote on X.NASCAR fined Majeski $12,500 for missing the mandatory Championship Media Day last November, three days before the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Majeski, who chose to remain in Wisconsin to cast his vote in the 2024 US presidential election, appealed the fine but was overruled by the appeals panel.Meanwhile, Majeski has two top-5 finishes in four starts at Darlington Raceway. He posted a fourth-place finish during his 2022 season and followed with another top-5 last season.The 31-year-old qualified in eighth for his year's playoff opener at the 3.67-mile oval during Friday's (August 29) qualifying sessions. The 147-lap South Carolina Education Lottery 200 is scheduled for 12 pm Saturday on Fox Sports 1.