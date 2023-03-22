Defending Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs set to make his return to the series

Defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs is set to make a comeback in the series. Gibbs will race at the Circuit of the Americas, marking his 52nd start in the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR Roster Portal has revealed the list of drivers entering the race, including Ty Gibbs. He will drive the #19 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. This is the first time Gibbs has entered an Xfinity race since leaving the series as the champion in November 2022.

Gibbs has 11 wins to his name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 20-year-old scored his first Xfinity victory on his debut at the Daytona Road Course. He has two other victories on road courses, one at Watkins Glen International in 2021 and one at Road America in 2022.

The 20-year-old will make his second start at the Circuit of the Americas in the Xfinity Series. He will be working with a different crew chief for the race, joining forces with Jason Ratcliff.

Gibbs will be the fourth driver to take the wheel of the #19 Toyota Supra in the current season. Matt Snider made the first entry at Daytona International Speedway, finishing fifth in the race. Joe Graf Jr. followed, making two entries at the Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing 11th and 15th respectively.

Ryan Truex piloted the #19 car at Phoenix Raceway and the Atlanta Motor Speedway, delivering a podium finish on both occasions. He finished second in Phoenix and followed up with a third-place finish in Atlanta.

Ty Gibbs will be hoping to add to his 11 Xfinity Series wins with his return to the series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Ty Gibbs joins other Cup Series drivers for the Xfinity race

Ty Gibbs won't be the only driver pulling double duty as he will be joined by three other Cup Series drivers. Many drivers participate in the junior series as extra laps on the road course help the drivers prepare for the Cup Series race.

A. J. Allmendinger will make his first Xfinity start for the 2023 season. Allmendinger has the most wins on road courses across the three national series. He will pilot the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing.

Hendrick Motorsports' #17 Chevrolet Camaro will make its first Xfinity start of the season at COTA. The team's Cup Series regular William Byron will drive the car, making his 37th Xfinity start.

Veteran driver Aric Almirola will enter the Xfinity race, driving the #08 Ford Mustang for SS GreenLight Racing. The 39-year-old driver made his last Xfinity start at Watkins Glen International in 2018.

Endurance driver Cameron Lawrence will make his Xfinity Series debut driving for MBM Motorsports.

