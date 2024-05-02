"Definitely faster for 10-15 Laps..." - Ty Gibbs crew chief on managing the 2024 NASCAR All-Star race's tricky option tire

Ty Gibbs's crew chief Chris Gayle reviewed the tire compound set to be used in the NASCAR All-Star Race later this month.

NASCAR will return to North Wilkesboro for the All-Star race later this month, and some changes have been made ahead of the race. The most interesting one is that the teams will have the option to choose from three different tire compounds; the prime tires, the option tires, and the wet weather tires.

Chris Gayle took part in the Goodyear tire test earlier and reviewing the compound ahead of the race, he stated that the tires were faster initially, but the pace dropped eventually. He told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"It was definitely a lot faster for 10 to 15 laps. We kind of saw it crossover at about 15 laps or so. It was breaking even with the lap times from the original control tire. And then after that, it was slower for the last 10."

"Now, you know, there are things that guys could do to, if you know you're going to have to run longer than that on those tires to make them stay faster a little longer and not crossover-quiet as early. I think that will be interesting."

NASCAR expert claims that new tire rules for All-Star Race could face short track issues

The race at Bristol earlier this year was a disaster for the drivers. The tires had minimal grip and all teams complained of it. With NASCAR introducing the use of multiple compounds during the race at North Wilkesboro, it could bring a change in the situation.

Dustin Long feels that this decision is a step in the right direction for the sport. Further, quoting the recent drivers' opinions on having more horsepower to race, the NBC Sports reporter feels that it's "not going to happen."

"It's a step, whether it will or not we'll see, but again you're encouraged by the fact that NASCAR and Goodyear, the drivers, everybody is willing to try something...The drivers are talking about more horsepower - that's not going to happen. So okay what's the next option, it's the tire, what can be done," he said on GoPRN.

Having multiple compounds will see teams experimenting with new strategies and it can increase both the drivability on short tracks and the competitiveness between the drivers. If the All-Star race is successful, the authorities might imply similar rules for other short-track races as well.