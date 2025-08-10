"Definitely not out of it": Kyle Larson hoping to beat Chase Elliott and William Byron in key NASCAR battle 

Kyle Larson opened up on his chances of winning the regular season championship. The Hendrick Motorsports driver sat in third place on the table going into the Watkins Glen race, trailing his teammates, Chase Elliott (2nd), and William Byron (1st).

Ad

With three races left in the season, Larson trailed Byron by 45 points and Elliott by 27. Heading into Sunday's race at Watkins Glen, he was asked by a reporter whether he finds it a realistic scenario to win the regular season title ahead of his two teammates.

"Some good finishes, good stage points, these next few weeks will be really important. We're definitely not out of it. I think you've seen big swings kind of happen in points for Next Gen racing, which is how crazy the races get. Watkins Glen has been a track that we were good at, the previous two years before last year. Richmond's kind of a hit or miss track for us and then Daytona, anything can happen," Kyle Larson responded. [2:00]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Larson claimed he is trying to execute as well as he can, acknowledging the dip in the #5 team's performance in the middle of the season. Having said that, he admitted that the season has been a good one for them so far.

The 2021 Cup champion added that having three drivers from the same organization going for the regular season title is 'awesome'. Larson hoped all three of them could stay in the top three spots and get as many points as possible for the playoffs.

Ad

Kyle Larson addresses his incident with Chase Elliott at Iowa

At Iowa, Kyle Larson lost his cool on radio as he appeared to take a dig at his teammate Chase Elliott. The #5 driver vent out of his frustrations after an on-track incident involving Elliott.

Ahead of Watkins Glen, Larson was asked whether he and Elliott had a debate and whether he had moved past that incident. The 2021 Cup champion expressed his confusion at everyone 'making a big deal' about his incident with Elliott.

Ad

"I really wasn't that mad at Chase. After seeing the replays and stuff, I was less frustrated. I move on from things quickly. I don't really even think that there was a need for a conversation. I've ran into him way more. So, no, I'm all good and moved on from it. I've raced quite a bit since then and honestly, I've forgotten about it until," Kyle Larson elaborated. [00:50]

Ad

When asked whether it all came because of him fighting for the regular season championship, Kyle Larson clarified his take. He said that when he looked at the replays, he realized he wasn't 'all good'.

Moreover, he added that he was less frustrated with Elliott than he was with others. In the end, what came out was a combination of everything piling up as he was trying to 'keep it cool' before he exploded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.