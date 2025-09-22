"Definitely a tough situation": Josh Berry balances intensity and respectful racing at New Hampshire settling for P2 behind Ryan Blaney

Cup Series driver Josh Berry fell just 0.937 seconds short of bagging the victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Ryan Blaney, on the other hand, won the race, marking his third victory of the season. The 301-lap event at the 1.058-mile oval witnessed both drivers push their limits for a spot in the Round of 8. But they made sure to race with respect.

Josh Berry is currently in his second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first year with Wood Brothers Racing. For the Hendersonville, Tennessee native, it was his best finish since winning in Las Vegas back in March.

Speaking to NBC Sports after the race, Berry congratulated Ryan Blaney on his victory and highlighted the importance of racing hard and clean.

"Hats off to Ryan at the end. All of our cars were really strong, and Ryan did a great job there. I was honestly surprised. I was a little worried when he got around me as quick as he did, but it seemed like it leveled out, and I was able to keep him honest at least at the end," Josh Berry said.

“Just a shame to finish second, but after the last couple weeks, it feels good. This is definitely what we’re capable of, and hopefully we can keep it going. It’s definitely a tough situation. You’ve got to take care of him. That’s how I try to race, anyway. These restarts and stuff, I try to do the best I can to be smart. It’s tough out there sometimes. I was going to race him hard but clean,” he added.

Josh Berry is no longer playoff-eligible, but he still has a shot to add another win to his resume over the next few weeks, leading to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix. He sits 16th in a 36-car roster, with 2053 points to his name.

Ryan Blaney gives a shout-out to Josh Berry following Hampshire sweep

Things could have gotten far more intense in a race like New Hampshire, winning which yielded an automatic spot in the Round of 8. There could have been wreckage, cautions, and penalties. But Josh Berry chose not to go as far as ending the day for his fellow Cup Series driver, Ryan Blaney.

Blaney appreciated that. During a post-race interview (as heard on USA Network), the 2023 Cup Series champion said,

“I appreciate Josh for not throwing me the bumper when he could have. But what a cool day.”

“We raced just super clean, but I would do the same if I was him, " Blaney told in NASCAR. "You’d go try to win the race, so that’s what this thing was all about.

For now, all eyes are on Kansas Raceway. The next race of the current round, the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, will be held next week, on September 28. Fans can watch it on the USA Network (3 pm ET) or listen to exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

