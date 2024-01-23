"Denny can't cook breakfast": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sneak peek into Denny Hamlin's personal life after previewing Netflix docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed

Ahead of NASCAR's docu-series premiere on Netflix, Dale Earnhardt Jr. provided an amusing sneak peek. He detailed how the series provides an intimate look at the drivers' lives and revealed that Denny Hamlin can't cook breakfast.

Drawing inspiration from F1's widely popular Drive to Survive docu-series, NASCAR is set to launch its docu-series titled 'NASCAR: Full Speed', scheduled to premiere on January 30th on Netflix.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is listed as a producer of the five-episode series which covers the 10-race playoffs leading to Ryan Blaney's championship victory last season. Drivers like Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace take center stage in the series.

Earnhardt Jr., who has already seen the entire series, spoke about how it provides unprecedented access to drivers' lives, revealing never-before-seen aspects. In a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download, the conversation drifted to how the Netflix crew was spotted at Hamlin's house, to which Earnhardt Jr. added:

"You're literally in these people's homes and when they're getting out of bed and the first thing they are doing in the morning... I've known Denny forever and been around him at his house, I feel like I know the dude pretty good but this was better... this was cool."

He added:

"We all hear things about people and it makes us want to know what it's really like, what the relationships they have or really like and so you get to see these people and they can't hide from the truth in these moments right? They can't fake it, you can see it and so Denny can't cook breakfast, cannot, you'll see."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his co-hosts burst into laughter before the veteran NASCAR pundit reckoned he had given enough spoilers about the show and wanted the audience to discover the rest by watching the series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reckons the Netflix series is the "best promotion" for NASCAR

Serving as one of the executive producers for the show, Dale Earnhardt Jr. called NASCAR's Netflix docu-series its best promotion tool in a long time. He hailed the production team's camera work and audio and for weaving together a captivating story.

Sharing his excitement for the series, Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I can’t wait for folks to see this. It’s simply fantastic. The production team nailed it. The camera work, audio. It’s captivating, but the access the drivers provide is the most surprising aspect. It’s the best promotion of NASCAR I’ve seen in a long long while."

Watch the NASCAR: Full Speed docu-series exclusively on Netflix, set to premiere on January 30.