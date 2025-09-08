Denny Hamlin 1-race win short of joining Kevin Harvick on a special NASCAR achievement after WWT Raceway heroics

After securing his 59th career victory at World Wide Technology Raceway, Denny Hamlin is just one win away from tying Kevin Harvick on the all-time list. His triumph also locked him into the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR champion, sits 10th on the all-time wins list with 60 victories, just behind Kyle Busch’s 63—the most among active drivers. Ahead of them, Dale Earnhardt Sr. ranks eighth with 76 wins, trailing Jimmie Johnson and Cale Yarborough, who are tied at 83.In addition to the 59th career victory, Denny Hamlin became the winningest driver of the 2025 season, scoring his fifth victory to move past Shane van Gisbergen, who had dominated the year’s road course events. The triumph also carried added significance for Toyota, marking its 200th Cup Series win and making it the fourth manufacturer to reach the milestone, joining Chevrolet, Ford, and Dodge.NASCAR Insights reported the 44-year-old driver's achievements on X following the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway.“Denny Hamlin wins his 59th career race at St. Louis. (1) 59 wins is one behind Kevin Harvick for 10th all-time. (2) Five wins in 2025 are the most of all drivers. (3) Toyota wins their 200th Cup Series race, 4th manufacturer to accomplish this,” NASCAR Insights wrote.His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Chase Briscoe, finished in second at WWT Raceway, followed by Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano. Completing the top 10 were John Hunter Nemechek, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Ty Gibbs.Hamlin and Briscoe are the two drivers guaranteed to compete in the Round of 12 thanks to their recent victories. The elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway is set on Saturday, September 13, with Austin Dillon, SVG, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry currently sitting below the playoff cutline.Other playoff drivers in the mix are Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano (reigning champion), Ross Chastain, and Austin Cindric.Denny Hamlin shares his thoughts on giving Toyota its 200th NASCAR Cup Series winDuring his post-race interview at World Wide Technology Raceway, Denny Hamlin was asked about delivering Toyota’s 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory. He called the milestone a big one for the Japanese manufacturer and was glad to bring it home.The now 59-time Cup race winner said (via NASCAR):“It's so big for everyone at Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing. Progressive (Insurance) Toyota was great there at the end. So happy to get this victory.”Denny Hamlin drives the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: ImagnDenny Hamlin began his Cup Series rookie season with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2006, when the team was still under the Chevrolet banner. JGR switched to Toyota two years later before winning the championship with Kyle Busch in 2015 and 2019.Hamlin scored all his wins in the #11 JGR car. However, he has yet to secure his first Cup Series championship. He and Junior Johnson are the only drivers to win at least 50 races without a single title.