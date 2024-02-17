Denny Hamlin admits to feeling "vulnerable" heading into 2024 Daytona 500

Veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Denny Hamlin comes into the 2024 season with a specific goal in mind. Aiming for the sport's biggest prize, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver delves deeper into what could be a defining moment, certainly in his stock car racing legacy, if not for his personal life.

Speaking in an interview with time.com, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver spoke about how his recent shift in on-track persona has helped boost his self-confidence. Hamlin, who has been subject to more boos on track in the last two seasons than in all of his years in NASCAR combined, spoke about how it helps him fuel the fire.

He said:

"I feel vulnerable. So I use it to help get into the other competitors’ heads and make them believe I am the best and you’re not going to beat me. It’s my superpower. I do believe I have humility in certain situations. I just do not want to let anyone see that humility."

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin goes into this year's famed regular-season opener, the 2024 Daytona 500, as a three-time champion of the 500-mile race. With 51 wins to his name currently, he also holds the accolade for the second-most wins by an active driver. It remains to be seen if 2024 is the year where it all comes together for the Florida native.

Denny Hamlin on how he loves "picking on himself"

Taking his brash, no-holds-barred persona to a new level on and off the racetrack, Denny Hamlin recently spoke about how comments around his lack of a NASCAR Cup Series championship and discouraging talk from naysayers affect him.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with time.com, the #11 Toyota driver said:

"I love picking on myself. I’m comfortable in my own skin. God, I'd love to have a championship. But I can promise you it's not going to affect me one way or the other if it doesn't happen. I’d love to have you on my bandwagon. But if not, I don’t care. Get the f**k off it. I didn’t want you anyway."

It is totally up to every fan to decide whether Denny Hamlin is trying too hard to become the new Kyle Busch, or whether he is finally letting loose of his cautious nature and embracing his place in the sport.

Watch him compete as the 2024 Daytona 500 kicks off at 2:30 pm ET this Sunday.