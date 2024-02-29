Denny Hamlin admits on peeing himself for the first time in his career

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin recently made a startling revelation about peeing himself in the race suit during the recent NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The second NASCAR Cup race of the season was a grueling affair. Marred by multiple crashes and caution flags throughout the night, both fans and drivers felt the heat of the competition.

However, for Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin, the night took an unexpected turn as he encountered something entirely new in his illustrious career. Following the race, Hamlin appeared in his Actions Detrimental podcast where he revealed his experience:

"I was so thirsty [during] the second half of the race, but I couldn’t drink anymore because my body — I’m sitting there in the seat and I’m like, ‘Please, just let it go. Let it go.’ And I just couldn’t let it go. I just have never been able to go in the car. There’s something about it — It’s either I’m not holding it or I’m not standing up, something just doesn’t feel right to me and my body — it just hangs on."

The frustration and discomfort mounted for Hamlin as the race progressed, culminating in a critical moment during a red flag period, where the 43-year-old gave in to his urge to pee. He said:

"So, I’m sitting there in the red flag, and I get on the radio, and I say to the spotter, ‘What’s the hold up? Why are we red flag?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, we got a problem over here, they’re cleaning up a mess.’ I said, ‘All right.’"

"My stomach is killing me. My bladder is just dying, and so I get to pit road and they’re working on the damage, and I just closed my eyes and tried to think of something that would make me go. And as soon as I got the first dribble, boom."

Denny Hamlin 'liked' peeing in his race car during Atlanta race

As the pressure mounted, both figuratively and literally, Hamlin found himself in a desperate situation.

What followed was an unprecedented moment for Denny Hamlin, one he had never encountered in his extensive racing career. However, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver made a quirky admission of liking what transpired during the race.

"It was warm, and then it was cold. I never felt what it felt like to pee in my seat. But I kinda liked it. Is that weird?," he said.

Denny Hamlin finished the race in 23rd position. He's ranked 19th in the Cup Series standings after two races.