Denny Hamlin agrees with Chase Elliott's view that 'more horsepower creates more tire wear' post-Bristol race

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin has agreed with Chase Elliott's explanation of tire wear following his NASCAR Cup Series win in Bristol.

Hamlin won his first race of the season, the Food City 500, on Sunday, March 17. The 43-year-old driver aced the short-track Bristol Motor Speedway's return to concrete for its spring race, leading a race-high 163 laps and cruising to victory.

However, despite Hamlin's victory and his teammate Ty Gibbs' impressive performance, what captured the most attention at Bristol was the tire situation. Tire grip issues, which marred much of the racing weekend, continued to cause trouble for drivers throughout the Cup race, with many voicing their frustrations upon its conclusion.

Chase Elliott, who finished eighth, spoke to the media before the race. Addressing NASCAR's long-drawn debate over increasing engine horsepower, Elliott said:

"I've always kind of stood on the side of Goodyears in a tough position, because, they don't want to have tire failures at the racetracks. The teams push them to have to build a tough tire because they try to get the car as fast as they can."

"I do think that Goodyears are in a really really tough box to make a really durable tire that doesn't make them look bad and have them do all the things that NASCAR wants them to do. You're asking a lot out of them."

Reacting to Elliott's statement, Denny Hamlin took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

"Well, this interview which I thought was the most informative of why we want “fall off” certainly holds true today after what we saw yesterday. Take a listen."

Expand Tweet

"It feels so good" - Denny Hamlin after winning the NASCAR race in Bristol

Reflecting on his victory and the demanding nature of Bristol's concrete surface, Denny Hamlin emphasized his appreciation for races that prioritize tire management. He said after the race (via Motorsport.com):

"That's what I grew up here doing in the short tracks in the Mid Atlantic, South Boston, Martinsville. Once it became a tire management race, I really liked our chances. Obviously the veteran in Martin, he knew how to do it as well."

He added:

"We just had a great car, great team. The pit crew just did a phenomenal job all day. Can't say enough about them. Man, it feels so good to win in Bristol."

Hamlin currently ranks fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 183 points.