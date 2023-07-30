Denny Hamlin answers if he'd repeat the same move against Kyle Larson after last weekend's saga

Last weekend's NASCAR race left fans and critics buzzing as Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson engaged in a dramatic on-track duel that took an unexpected turn.

A controversial move by Hamlin raised eyebrows and sparked debates within the racing community. Now, the question on everyone's mind is whether Hamlin would make the same move again if given the chance.

During the last laps of the race, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson were neck-and-neck, fighting for the lead and victory.

When asked if he would repeat the same move against Larson, if presented with a similar situation, Hamlin responded with both honesty and clarity:

"Its really hard to say you do anything different. Its so split second and the win meant so much to me at that time.

"He could have finished second but it just, one of those things where we just flat out, and I made a split second decision to try to clear him instantly.

"Its hard to say in that moment I would do anything differently for sure. I didn't like the outcome for him."

Hamlin acknowledged the intensity of the moment and the pressure he was under to secure a victory for his team. He explained that split-second decisions in high-stakes races can be challenging, as adrenaline and competitiveness come into play.

However, he also expressed regret for the consequences of his move, recognizing that it impacted both his and Larson's chances of winning the race.

Both drivers displayed remarkable skill and determination, giving fans a thrilling and nail-biting finish. However, it was Hamlin's manoeuvre in the final corner that became the centrepiece of controversy.

The move resulted in a collision, affecting both drivers' race outcomes and leading to a heated exchange of words between the two after the race.

In the aftermath of the saga, Denny Hamlin took time to reflect on his actions and the impact they had on the race's outcome.

He pledged to review the incident and analyze the consequences of his actions, not only for himself but for the sake of the racing community as a whole.

Incident between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson brought out the importance of sportsmanship

NASCAR officials and fellow drivers have often emphasized the need for responsible racing that prioritizes safety and mutual respect on the track.

Hamlin's commitment to examining his actions highlights the ongoing conversation within NASCAR about striking the right balance between aggressive driving and responsible sportsmanship.

The Denny Hamlin-Kyle Larson story from last weekend serves as a reminder of the complexities of professional racing. It showcases the intensity of competition and the fine line between strategic racing and controversial manoeuvres.

Hamlin's response demonstrates his willingness to self-reflect and learn from the incident, which is essential for his growth as a driver and as a sportsman.