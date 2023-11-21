Denny Hamlin believes F1’s popularity in Las Vegas could trickle down to NASCAR

Three-time Daytona 500 winner and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin expressed his view how F1’s growing popularity in Las Vegas could help NASCAR in the long run.

The motorsport world has been delighted with the arrival of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix this past weekend. The sports have gained a rapid growth in popularity, even surpassing other forms of motorsports in the United States. The events have created a hype among fans and NASCAR drivers.

With fans attending their first F1 race in Las Vegas, Denny Hamlin believes this will help NASCAR and F1 mutually.

Speaking to AutoWeek, Hamlin said:

“I mean, you hope so, right? Certainly you would think that there’s going to be a lot of casual, first-time fans going to a motorsports event, fans going to F1 in Vegas because of how convenient it is, right?"

“When I say convenient, I mean it’s right here in the States in a heavily populated area. You’ve got the whole West Coast. And if there’s just a handful—10, 12— people that go to that and then say, ‘When the NASCAR race comes to Vegas, I’m going to go to my very first NASCAR race,’ then that’s a good thing. I certainly think that there will be some of that that goes on, just because of people experiencing motorsports for the first time.”

“NASCAR’s strongest, biggest asset is the access that fans have” – Denny Hamlin

23XI Racing co-owner claimed that fan access is the biggest asset for NASCAR. Ahead of the F1’s Las Vegas event, he compared the differences in access the racing fans have in F1 and NASCAR.

“It’s a great sport [NASCAR] with a lot of access. NASCAR’s strongest, biggest asset is the access that fans have, and that’s why I always encourage people go to a race, because it’s unlike any other sporting event. I’ve never seen anyone go to [a race] one time and say that they didn’t have a great time,” Hamlin said.

Denny Hamlin always encouraged people to go and watch a race as he feels that NASCAR is different from other sporting events.